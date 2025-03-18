Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIC to announce acquisition in health insurance firm by Mar 31: CEO Mohanty

LIC to announce acquisition in health insurance firm by Mar 31: CEO Mohanty

In the first quarter of FY25, LIC had stated that it was looking to acquire a stake in a standalone health insurance company in FY25 to enter the health insurance business

Mohanty also clarified that LIC will not be acquiring a majority stake in the company under consideration.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to announce the acquisition of a stake in a standalone health insurance company by the end of the current financial year (FY25), said Siddhartha Mohanty, managing director and chief executive officer, LIC, on Tuesday.
 
However, he did not disclose the name of the company in which LIC is looking to acquire a significant stake.
 
“We have plans. Discussions are at the final stage. It is a natural choice for LIC to enter health insurance… Since regulatory approvals take time, I am hopeful that a decision will be taken within this financial year, before March 31,” Mohanty said on the sidelines of the Global Conference of Actuaries in Mumbai.
 
 
He also clarified that LIC will not be acquiring a majority stake in the company under consideration.
 
In the first quarter of FY25, LIC had stated that it was looking to acquire a stake in a standalone health insurance company in FY25 to enter the health insurance business.

Currently, there are seven standalone health insurance companies—Star Health & Allied Insurance, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Care Health Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, Narayana Health Insurance, and Galaxy Health Insurance.
 
LIC seeks long-term bonds from RBI 
Additionally, Mohanty said LIC has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue additional long-term bonds.
 
LIC had earlier requested a 40-year bond, which the RBI approved. Now, LIC is in discussions with the RBI for 50-year and 100-year bonds.
 
“We are long-term investors. We have contractual obligations to pay back as per the contract. So, I have to manage investments and asset-liability management properly… Western countries have long-term bonds,” Mohanty said.
 
Earlier, the RBI introduced 50-year bonds to meet growing demand from insurance and pension funds.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Life Insurance Corporation Health Insurance acquisition

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

