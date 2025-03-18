Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Favorable time to pick rate-sensitive stocks as analysts bet on RBI easing

Favorable time to pick rate-sensitive stocks as analysts bet on RBI easing

The Nifty and Sensex indices have crashed around 14 per cent from their record highs, while the Nifty Bank is down 11 per cent

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market(Photo: Reuters)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's rate-sensitive stocks will be in focus going ahead as analysts grow optimistic about these counters, citing a drop in valuations and the potential for further monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) amid lower inflation.
 
Stocks in these rate-sensitive sectors — auto, financials, consumer goods and realty — could see a potential rally amidst the $1.3 trillion rout in the Indian markets as a rate cut could mean relief for companies operating in this space.
 
Lower interest rates, for instance, reduces borrowing costs, which boosts demand for loans and improves profitability for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Similarly, the auto, real estate, and consumer durables sectors benefit from increased consumer affordability due to lower loan rates.
 
 
"With the Reserve Bank of India expected to cut rates in the April meeting as well, it is a favourable time for investors to consider buying rate-sensitive stocks," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. An interest rate-sensitive stock is a stock that is especially influenced by changes in interest rates.
 
Case for easing

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Zomato, Asian Paints, M&M top gainers on Sensex; Nifty above 22,750; SMID rise

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Kirloskar Oil zooms 11% in trade; Motilal sees favourable valuations

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor hits new low in firm market; down 21% from issue price

Indian markets

Sensex jumps 900 pts; Nifty claims 22,750; why markets are rising today?

MobiKwik

One MobiKwik share price advances 8% on heavy trading volumes; details here

 
India's headline consumer price index (CPI)-inflation eased to 3.61 per cent in February 2025, the lowest since July 2024, on the back of a sharp decline in food inflation, mostly due to lower vegetable prices. In January, headline inflation stood at 4.3 per cent.
 
With retail inflation expected to hover around the 4-per cent level in the short term, at a time when economic growth remains in a slow lane, analysts expect another 25-basis point cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) April meeting.
 
"The below potential growth in the recent quarters and comfort on the inflation front support the possibility of a 25-bps policy rate cut in the upcoming April MPC meeting," according to Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings. 
 
Notably, the RBI's MPC delivered its first repo rate cut in five years in February 2025, lowering the interest rates by 25 basis points. The central bank further announced liquidity measures to shore up liquidity in the system. The next MPC meeting is scheduled from 7 to 9 April 2025. 
 
With a more benign inflation environment, Julius Baer India, too, expects a follow-through 25 bps rate cut in April policy. "However, we expect the rate cut cycle in India to be shallow (total 50-75 bps), as the Indian economy continues to be on a relatively strong footing," Unmesh Kulkarni, managing director and senior advisor at Julius Baer, said.
 
Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics in the economy, Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Oswal suggests investors cherry-pick rate-sensitive stocks in the current scenario. 
 
Investment Strategy
 
On the bourses, the Nifty and Sensex indices have crashed around 14 per cent from their record highs, while the Nifty Bank is down 11 per cent. The Nifty Auto, and Realty indices, too, are down 25 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, from their respective highs.
 
The sharp drop has eased the valuations of the benchmark Nifty 50, which trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E ratio) of 18.8 times, down from its peak of 23.8 times in September last year.
 
The Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG indices' PE, too, have fallen to 20 times and 36.9 times, respectively, from their peak of 29 times and 47 times. The realty gauge was seen quoting at 31 times against its peak of 68 times. Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank trades at 1.9 times price to book (P/B ratio), down from their peak of 2.2 times.
 
"Certain sectors, like banking, have valuations near one standard deviation of its long-term valuation, making them particularly attractive for investors. Further, these sectors have not factored in the likely improvement in outlook in FY26, led by an increase in disposable income from the tax rate and recovery in rural and urban spending; thus, making them attractive at current levels," Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial said. 
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

PC Jeweller shares soar as board approves share allotment to settle debt

Big listed real estate companies drive profits home in a dull market

Aditya Birla Real Estate gains 5% after arm launches residential project

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

PB Fintech shares rise 3%; Kotak Institutional Equities upgrades to 'Add'

IREDA

IREDA shares climb 5% after board increases borrowing limit to Rs 29,200-cr

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Breakout Alert: Nifty breaks above 20-DMA; can rally towards 23,000-mark

Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty stocks S&P BSE Sensex RBI repo rate financial stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025Delhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon