Apollo Micro Systems up 4% on arm's pact with US-based Dynamic Engineering

Apollo Micro Systems up 4% on arm's pact with US-based Dynamic Engineering

Apollo Micro Systems shares rose 3.9 per cent and logged an intra-day high at ₹294 per share on BSE, after Apollo Defence Industries entered into a MoU with Dynamic Engineering

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Apollo Micro Systems shares rose 3.9 per cent on Thursday and logged an intra-day high at ₹294 per share on BSE. At 11:57 AM, Apollo Micro Systems’ share price was trading 2.32 per cent higher at ₹289.4 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 81,406.09.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,652.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹320.75 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹88.1.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Why were Apollo Micro Systems shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary of Apollo Defence Industries entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dynamic Engineering and Design Incorporation- United States of America for the technology transfer, codevelopment, and potential licensed production of Rocket Motors for BM-21 Grad ER and Non-ER Rockets at DSEI London. 
 
 
The MoU is seen as a strategic step toward indigenising propulsion technologies for multi-barrel rocket systems and boosting self-reliance in critical defence assets under the government’s Make in India initiative.
 
Apollo Group has already developed the 122mm rocket warhead in-house and plans to begin immediate trials, with full-scale production targeted by mid-2026. The collaboration will allow the company to integrate its indigenously developed warheads with domestically produced rocket motors, marking an important milestone for India’s private defence manufacturing sector.

The BM-21 Grad rockets continue to be among the most widely demanded unguided rockets in the global defence market. With this initiative, Apollo Group will become one of the first private Indian companies to offer a fully in-house developed rocket system of this calibre—strengthening India’s position in the global defence supply chain and advancing the government’s vision of self-reliance in defence production.
 
The Grad Rocket is a 122 mm artillery rocket used in multi-barrel rocket launchers (MBRL) such as the BM-21 system. It is widely deployed for area saturation and suppression missions due to its rapid-fire capability and range of up to 40 km. Grad rockets are used by multiple countries and have proven effectiveness in battlefield operations.

Apollo Micro Systems Q1FY25

During the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY25), Apollo Micro Systems' net profit rose 119.57 per cent to ₹18.51 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. The company's revenue from operations rose 46.47 per cent to ₹133.58 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹91.20 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. 

