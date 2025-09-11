Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's signs pact with J&J to acquire vertigo treatment brand

Dr Reddy's signs pact with J&J to acquire vertigo treatment brand

The acquisition presents a strategic opportunity for the Hyderabad-based drug firm to expand its footprint in the anti-vertigo space as well as strengthen its Central Nervous System (CNS) portfolio

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

This strategic step is in line with the drug firm's broader commitment to improving patient access.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday announced the completion of a definitive transaction with Johnson & Johnson to acquire Stugeron brand across the EMEA regions, with India and Vietnam as key markets.

Stugeron contains Cinnarizine, an antihistamine indicated for the treatment of vestibular disturbances and vertigo.

The acquisition presents a strategic opportunity for the Hyderabad-based drug firm to expand its footprint in the anti-vertigo space as well as strengthen its Central Nervous System (CNS) portfolio, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's acquisition of the brand reflects a steady advancement in the company's efforts to expand into the anti-vertigo therapeutic segment, contributing to the continued development of CNS portfolio, said MV Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

 

"Backed by our strong market access, we intend to extend the reach of Stugeron and its associated products across 18 key markets in the APAC and EMEA regions, including India and Vietnam," he added.

This strategic step is in line with the drug firm's broader commitment to improving patient access and advancing toward the goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zupee

Online gaming platform Zupee to let go 170 employees after RMG ban

Shoppers, Shopping mall

Forum Malls to expand in India with 14 new centres, eyes festive rush

liquor beer

Medusa Beverages projects ₹250 cr FY26 revenue, 4% beer share by 2030

solar

ACME Solar secures ₹3,892 cr project funding for 400 MW FDRE project

Adani Power

Adani Power wins additional 800 MW LoA from MPPMCL, total at 1,600 MW

Topics : Dr Reddys Johnson and Johnson Johnson & Johnson Vertigo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon