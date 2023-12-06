Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Asia-pacific equities rebound; Crude oil dips to $77
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-pacific equities rebound; Crude oil dips to $77

Stock market live on December 6, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 85 points higher at 21,028

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 08:14 AM IST
Stock Market Live: The gaining spree is expected to continue for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 85 points higher at 21,028.  
Asia-Pacific markets rebounded across the region, after a broad sell-off on Tuesday. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200 rose over 1 per cent each. Hang Seng and Kospi also held gains. 
US equities were mixed overnight but closed off their lows after yields slid on soft jobs data. The Dow and S&P 500 dipped 0.22 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq rose 0.31 per cent. 
Brent Crude dropped a per cent to $77 per barrel, which further will support the domestic market sentiment.  Back home, among stocks SBI will be in focus as the lender has proposed to acquire 20 per cent stake in SBI Pension Funds from SBI Capital Markets for Rs 229.52 crore.  Power Grid, meanwhile, won a project to establish the Inter-State Transmission System Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat.

Nifty continued its upward journey and rose for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday. Nifty registered a fresh all time high at 20,864. Next resistance for the Nifty is seen at 21,193, which happens to be 61.8 per cent Fibonacci extension level of the swing seen from 16,828 (March 2023 Bottom) to 20,222 (Sep 2023 Top) and from 20,222 to 18,837 (Oct 2023 Bottom). Read

Rupee settles at record closing low of 83.39/$

Apple reclaims $3 trn m-cap from August

Apple’s market cap closed at about $3 trillion for the first time since August after its shares climbed 2% to $193.42 per share on Tuesday.
 
Apple’s value officially crossed the $3 trillion mark for the first time in June, and briefly touched $3 trillion in December 2022 during intraday trading. Apple stock hit its all-time high July 31 and it remains the most valuable publicly traded US company.

Via CNBC.com

Brent Crude down at $77

Australia Q3 inflation rises 2.1%, ahead of expectations

Australia’s gross domestic product expanded 2.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, beating the 1.8% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters. 

Via Reuters

Nikkei leads gains in Asia

From: CNBC

US stocks close mixed on Tuesday

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 07:38 AM IST

