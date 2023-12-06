Stock Market LIVE: Asia-pacific equities rebound; Crude oil dips to $77

Stock Market Live: The gaining spree is expected to continue for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 85 points higher at 21,028. US equities were mixed overnight but closed off their lows after yields slid on soft jobs data. The Dow and S&P 500 dipped 0.22 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq rose 0.31 per cent. Brent Crude dropped a per cent to $77 per barrel, which further will support the domestic market sentiment. Back home, among stocks Asia-Pacific markets rebounded across the region, after a broad sell-off on Tuesday. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200 rose over 1 per cent each. Hang Seng and Kospi also held gains.Brent Crude dropped a per cent to $77 per barrel, which further will support the domestic market sentiment. Back home, among stocks SBI will be in focus as the lender has proposed to acquire 20 per cent stake in SBI Pension Funds from SBI Capital Markets for Rs 229.52 crore. Power Grid , meanwhile, won a project to establish the Inter-State Transmission System Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat.