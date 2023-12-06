Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-pacific equities rebound; Crude oil dips to $77

Stock market live on December 6, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 85 points higher at 21,028

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Live: The gaining spree is expected to continue for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 85 points higher at 21,028.  

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded across the region, after a broad sell-off on Tuesday. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200 rose over 1 per cent each. Hang Seng and Kospi also held gains. 

US equities were mixed overnight but closed off their lows after yields slid on soft jobs data. The Dow and S&P 500 dipped 0.22 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq rose 0.31 per cent. 

Brent Crude dropped a per cent to $77 per barrel, which further will support the domestic market sentiment. 

Back home, among stocks SBI will be in focus as the lender has proposed to acquire 20 per cent stake in SBI Pension Funds from SBI Capital Markets for Rs 229.52 crore. 

Power Grid, meanwhile, won a project to establish the Inter-State Transmission System Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat.

7:55 AM

Gift Nifty futures trade above 21,000

7:52 AM

Australia Q3 inflation rises 2.1%, ahead of expectations

Australia’s gross domestic product expanded 2.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, beating the 1.8% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters. 

Via Reuters
7:45 AM

Nikkei leads gains in Asia

From: CNBC
7:40 AM

US stocks close mixed on Tuesday

7:37 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market Sensex stock market trading MARKET LIVE Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Dalal Street Brent crude sbi Power Grid UCO Bank

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 07:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon