Stock Market LIVE: Asia-pacific equities rebound; Crude oil dips to $77
Stock market live on December 6, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 85 points higher at 21,028
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: The gaining spree is expected to continue for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were trading 85 points higher at 21,028.
Asia-Pacific markets rebounded across the region, after a broad sell-off on Tuesday. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200 rose over 1 per cent each. Hang Seng and Kospi also held gains.
US equities were mixed overnight but closed off their lows after yields slid on soft jobs data. The Dow and S&P 500 dipped 0.22 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq rose 0.31 per cent.
Brent Crude dropped a per cent to $77 per barrel, which further will support the domestic market sentiment.
Back home, among stocks SBI will be in focus as the lender has proposed to acquire 20 per cent stake in SBI Pension Funds from SBI Capital Markets for Rs 229.52 crore.
Power Grid, meanwhile, won a project to establish the Inter-State Transmission System Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat.
7:55 AM
Gift Nifty futures trade above 21,000
7:52 AM
Australia Q3 inflation rises 2.1%, ahead of expectations
Australia’s gross domestic product expanded 2.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, beating the 1.8% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Via Reuters
Via Reuters
7:45 AM
Nikkei leads gains in Asia
From: CNBC
7:40 AM
US stocks close mixed on Tuesday
7:37 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Stock Market Sensex stock market trading MARKET LIVE Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Midcap smallcap stocks Dalal Street Brent crude sbi Power Grid UCO Bank
First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 07:38 AM IST