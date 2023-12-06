Sensex (0.35%)
69536.19 + 240.05
Nifty (0.29%)
20915.35 + 60.25
Nifty Midcap (0.30%)
44254.50 + 131.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.23%)
6731.80 + 15.30
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
46935.20 -77.05
Heatmap

Real estate firm Oberoi Realty buys 6.4-acre land in Thane for Rs 196 cr

The company had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NRB Bearings Limited for acquiring the lands located at Pokhran Road 2, Thane, Maharashtra, together with structures thereon

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty | Image: x @oberoirealty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oberoi Realty has completed the purchase of a 6.4-acre land at Thane in Maharashtra for Rs 196 crore for the development of a real estate project.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty informed that the registry of the land has been done in its favour.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In May, the company had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NRB Bearings Limited for acquiring the lands located at Pokhran Road 2, Thane, Maharashtra, together with structures thereon.
The acquisition was to be completed upon fulfilment of certain terms and conditions of the MoU.
The same has been fulfilled.
"The Company has on December 5, 2023, registered a conveyance deed of the said land admeasuring approximately 25,700 square meters (approx. 6.4 acres) in its favour and also taken possession of the said property," Oberoi Realty said.
The total consideration for the acquisition of this land is about Rs 196 crore, which has been paid in its entirety.
With the acquisition of this 6.4-acre land, Oberoi Realty said the company has completed the acquisition and consolidation of contiguous pieces of lands admeasuring about 75 acres situated at Pokhran Road 2, Thane.
Last month, Oberoi Realty bought nearly 15 acres of land in Gurugram for Rs 597 crore to develop a luxury housing project, marking its foray into the Delhi-NCR property market.
On the financial front, Oberoi Realty reported a 43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 456.76 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue. Its net profit stood at Rs 318.62 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 1,243.80 crore during JulySeptember 202324 from Rs 711.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Oberoi Realty has reported a 17 per cent decline in sale bookings to Rs 965 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.
Its sale bookings stood at Rs 1,156 crore in the year-ago period.
Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It mainly focuses on the development of luxury housing projects.

Also Read

Who was Biki Oberoi, the man who set high standards in hospitality industry

Civic run hospital in Maha's Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hrs, report sought

PRS Oberoi, pioneer of Indian hospitality industry, passes away at 94

PRS Oberoi, doyen of Indian hospitality passes away at the age of 94

TMS Ep570: Indian startup funding, Oberoi Group, Gold financiers, Governors

Lupin Ltd receives USFDA approval for smoking cessation drug Chantix

Adani Green Energy ranked second-largest global solar PV developer: Mercom

Gautam Adani's next milestone is plan for $1.25 billion of green arm debt

Credgenics launches debt recovery platform for asset reconstruction firms

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate Oberoi Realty Thane Real estate developers Land Acquisition

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon