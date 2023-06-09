Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty flat amid firm global cues; Brent at $75/bbl

Tracking positive global cues, the SGX Nifty signaled a flat start for bourses on Friday, as it stood around 18,749 levels. , Globally, a broad-based rally in US markets overnight helped the S&P 500 index notch its highest close so far this year. Other averages - Dow Jones, and NASDAQ Composite indices surged up to 1 per cent., , Asia-Pacific markets, too, climbed higher this morning, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices gaining up to 1 per cent., , In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped 0.2 per cent each to $75 per barrel, and $71 per barrel, respectively., , Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks to watch in today's trade:, , IHCL: The company signed first hotel in Kumbalgarh, Rajasthan, and it will later be converted and rebranded into IHCL – SeleQtions hotel., , Inox Wind: The company bagged an order for a 100 MW wind power project from ABEnergia Renewables, an independent power producer.Read More