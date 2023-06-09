Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty flat amid firm global cues; Brent at $75/bbl

Stock market live updates: Tracking positive global cues, the SGX Nifty signaled a flat start for bourses on Friday, as it stood around 18,749 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Tracking positive global cues, the SGX Nifty signaled a flat start for bourses on Friday, as it stood around 18,749 levels.

8:12 AM Jun 23

DIIs sold equities worth Rs 405 crore on Thursday, June 8

8:10 AM Jun 23

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 212 crore on Thursday, June 8

8:05 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty signals a flat start to Friday's trade

8:01 AM Jun 23

US futures inch lower after markets saw decent upside overnight

7:54 AM Jun 23

US weekly unemployment benefit claims surges more than expected to 261,000

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 261,000 for the week ended June 3, the Labor Department said. READ MORE
7:51 AM Jun 23

Eurozone slips into recession after GDP shrinks 0.1% in Jan-Mar: Report

The Eurozone has fallen into recession, new data show, as its economy contracted over the winter, according to a media report. READ MORE
7:48 AM Jun 23

Biden, Sunak hold White House talks on challenges to Ukraine, world economy

President Joe Biden and British PM Rishi Sunak launched wide-ranging talks at the White House by vowing that they would work in lockstep. READ MORE
7:44 AM Jun 23

Hang Seng index ticks up for the third straight day

7:37 AM Jun 23

US dollar index retreated losses after a rise in unemployment claims

7:34 AM Jun 23

Binance used two American banks to move billions of dollars, says SEC

In court filings, the SEC accountant, Sachin Verma, detailed a tangle of transactions that companies associated with the giant cryptocurrency exchange had made through two banks. READ MORE
7:28 AM Jun 23

Chinese CPI inflation shrinks in May; Shanghai index trades flat

>> Inflation in China stayed at low levels in May, as the economy struggles to recover even after its strict Covid lockdown measures lifted late last year.
 
>> Producer price index in May fell 4.6 per cent, compared to a decline of 3.6 per cent in April. A Reuters poll showed economists expected to see a decline of 4.3 per cent in producer prices.

>> China’s consumer price index in May rose 0.2 per cent compared to a year ago, government data showed. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected a 0.3 per cent rise. CPI in April was at a two-year low of 0.1 per cent.

7:25 AM Jun 23

Australian markets rally amid positive global handover

7:22 AM Jun 23

Japanese markets edge higher in early trade: Nikkei 225 up 1.6%

7:19 AM Jun 23

Broad-based rally drives the S&P 500 to highest level so far in 2023

7:15 AM Jun 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for live market updates with Business Standard

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

