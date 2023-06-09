close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Greenlam soars 15% as plywood facility begins operations in Tamil Nadu

The said facility has the potential to generate revenue of Rs 400 crore per annum on full capacity utilization. The total capex incurred for the project stands at Rs 130 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
Greenlam shares gain after board approves 5-for-1 stock split

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Greenlam Industries surged 15 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 462.20 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after its plywood and allied products unit at Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu began commercial production. 
Greenlam, in exchange filing, said that the manufacturing facility with installed capacity of 18.9 million square meter per annum has started commercial production from June 09, 2023. The said facility has the potential to generate revenue of Rs 400 crore per annum on full capacity utilization. The total capex incurred for the project stands at Rs 130 crore approx till commencement of the commercial production.
The greenfield project to manufacture plywood and allied products has began via the company's subsidiary HG Industries with an estimated investment of Rs 125 crore, it said.

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Tata wins Airbus order to manufacture cargo doors for A320neo family planes

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Tata Steel, JSL: Metals can soar up to 11% if index sustains above 6,041

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

Macrotech Developers hits 52-week high; surges 5% on healthy outlook

Bank of Maharashtra slips 7% as new shares allotted to QIBs get listed

The company added the greenfield laminate plant and particle board plant at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh is expected to start production by Q2FY24 and Q4FY24 respectively.
Greenlam is among the world’s top 3 laminate manufacturers with its flagship brands Greenlam Laminates, NewMika Laminates, Decowood Veneers, Mikasa Floors & Mikasa Doors & Frames.
Meanwhile, in the past three weeks, the stock has zoomed 51 per cent after the company reported a strong 79.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 46.10 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY23). Net revenues grew 15.2 per cent YoY to Rs 533.80 crore. The laminate business witnessed overall value and volume growth of 16 per cent and 16.8 per cent, respectively.

Greenlam Industr

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Markets

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US securities watchdog declares all-out war against crypto, files 130 cases

Crypto, Cryptocurrency
3 min read

FPIs buying spree continues; invest Rs 9,800 cr in equities this month

fpi
2 min read

RBI averse to crypto but is all set to float CBDC; FinMin weighs options

Crypto, Cryptocurrency
4 min read

Most Popular

IEX plunges 15%, hits 52-week low amid market coupling worries

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 9: Asian Paints, L&T Fin, HAL, Urja Global

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex dips for 2nd day, falls 223pts; Nifty gives up 18,600; IEX tanks 10%

Sensex dips for 2nd day, falls 223pts; Nifty gives up 18,600; IEX tanks 10%
2 min read

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% March 2020 low
3 min read

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon