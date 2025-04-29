Stocks to Watch, April 29: TVS Motor, UltraTech, Tata Tech, IndusInd, CESC

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Domestic equities look to build on Monday's gains, with attention shifting to key India Inc. earnings on Tuesday, even as global cues remain cautious.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a slightly higher start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 26 points or 0.11 per cent at 24,478 as of 07:25 AM.

Stocks in Asia fluctuated with a positive bias in early trade as traders remain on edge while countries negotiate their tariff deal with the US. Last checked, Australia's S&P ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.40 per cent.

Catch all the Stock Market Updates today LIVE Here US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the government is in contact with China but added that Beijing might have to take the first step in de-escalation. The Treasury secretary also said that the Trump administration is working with 15 to 17 countries to work out their trade deal.

Wall Street ended mixed on Tuesday ahead of data from jobs, inflation and economic growth, along with corporate earnings. The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.06 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.10 per cent on Monday.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

Adani Total Gas: The Adani Group company reported a 7.9 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25). ATGL reported a net profit of ₹154.59 crore. During the same period, the city gas distributor’s revenue from operations rose 15.4 per cent to ₹1,453.37 crore, because of higher volume and sales realisation.

Adani Green Energy: The company reported a 53.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 2025 at ₹230 crore, with revenue from operations rising 21.6 per cent to ₹3,073 crore from the year-ago period. Ebitda for the entire FY25 was recorded at ₹8,818 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 91.7 per cent.

TVS Motor: The consolidated net profit of the two-wheeler maker rose by 67.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25 to ₹648.16 crore due to stable demand and steady progress across our core businesses. The company's revenue from operations rose by 16.09 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,542 crore in the quarter.

UltraTech Cement: The Aditya Birla Group's cement arm's net profit for the fourth quarter FY25 grew by 9.92 per cent Y-o-Y, to ₹2,482.04 crore, amid an overall sales volume growth of 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 41.02 million tonnes and improved grey cement realisations.

Oberoi Realty: Mumbai-based premium real estate developer's net profit for (Q4FY25 declined by 45.03 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹433.2 crore amid the absence of new launches during the quarter. The company’s net profit for Q4FY24 was ₹788.03 crore. The profit in Q4FY25 missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹570 crore.

Central Bank of India: The state-owned lender posted a 28.13 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its profit for the quarter ended March, at ₹1,033.6 crore compared to ₹807.3 crore a year earlier, on the back of a rise in non-interest income and a fall in provisions.

Go Digit General Insurance: The company's net profit was up 2.2 times to ₹115.61 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from ₹52.66 crore in the year-ago period. Gross written premium (GWP) of the general insurer increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,576.38 crore. The net premium income slipped by 3.13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,033.78 crore.

IDBI Bank: The lender's net profit rose by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,051 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 on the back of an uptick in non-interest income. As for annual performance, the Mumbai-based bank’s net profit for FY25 was up 33 per cent to ₹7,515 crore from ₹5,634 crore for FY24.

Nippon Life India Asset Management: The AMC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹298.6 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4FY25). This was down nearly 13 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹342.9 crore. Sequentially, the net profit rose marginally by 1.1 per cent from ₹295.4 crore.

Other stocks in news:

Tata Motors: The auto maker said its board will later this week consider a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis. A meeting of the duly constituted committee of the board of the company is scheduled to be held on May 2 to consider and approve raising funds via bonds.

IndusInd Bank: The lender announced the resignation of Deputy Chief Executive Officer Arun Khurana, just weeks after it revealed accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio that sparked a sharp decline in its shares. Khurana headed the global markets division of the bank, which included the derivatives portfolio.

Tata Technologies: According to media reports, TGP Rise Climate is likely to sell 15.86 million shares (or a 3.9 per cent stake) in the company via block deals. The price range for the deal is in the range of ₹670 to ₹698.5 per share.

Gensol Engineering: The Directorate of Enforcement has raided the premises of Gensol Engineering and seized documents and electronic devices. The company said that the financial impact of the search and seizure operation at its Gurgaon and Ahmedabad offices by the ED could not be ascertained.

Wipro: The information technology major was selected by Vorwerk to manage and transform the company’s IT landscape. In the five-year engagement, the company will future-proof Vorwerk’s IT infrastructure, it said in a statement.

CESC: The company signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with its subsidiary, Bhojraj Renewables Energy Private Limited, for a 300 megawatt (Mw) wind-solar hybrid project at a tariff of ₹3.81 per kWh. The 25-year agreement is subject to approval from the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC).