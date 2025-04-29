Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Amazon launches first internet satellites to compete with SpaceX's Starlink

Amazon launches first internet satellites to compete with SpaceX's Starlink

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket launched 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites, which will orbit at nearly 630 kilometres after deployment

Amazon already has purchased dozens of rocket launches from United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin for Project Kuiper (Photo: Reuters)

AP Cape Canaveral
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon's first batch of Internet satellites rocketed toward orbit Monday, the latest entry in the mega constellation market currently dominated by SpaceX's thousands of Starlinks.

The United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket carried up 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites, named after the frigid fringes of our solar system beyond Neptune. Once released in orbit, the satellites will eventually reach an altitude of nearly 630 kilometres.

Two test satellites were launched in 2023, also by an Atlas V. Project officials said major upgrades were made to the newest version. The latest satellites also are coated with a mirror film designed to scatter reflected sunlight in an attempt to accommodate astronomers.

 

Stargazers oppose the fast-growing constellations of low-orbiting satellites, arguing they spoil observations. Others fear more satellite collisions.

Founded by Jeff Bezos, who now runs his own rocket company, Blue Origin, Amazon aims to put more than 3,200 of these satellites into orbit to provide fast, affordable broadband service around the globe.

Elon Musk's SpaceX already has launched more than 8,000 Starlinks since 2019. The company marked its 250th Starlink launch Sunday night. More than 7,000 Starlinks are still in orbit some 550 kilometres above Earth.

The European-based OneWeb satellite constellation numbers in the hundreds in an even higher orbit.

Amazon already has purchased dozens of rocket launches from United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin for Project Kuiper, as well as others.

"There are some things you can only learn in flight" despite extensive testing on the ground, said Rajeev Badyal, the project's vice-president.

"No matter how the mission unfolds, this is just the start of our journey," he said in a statement ahead of the evening liftoff.

The first liftoff attempt earlier this month was nixed by bad weather. It took until now to secure another spot in the launch lineup at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jeff Bezos Elon Musk Amazon SpaceX Satellites

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

