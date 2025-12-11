Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

From Indian Meteorological Department

Astra Microwave Products has received an order from Indian Meteorological Department for procurement of 06 (Six) Nos. of Klystron-based S-band Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) along with associated systems including AWS and Disdrometers with 03 years warranty followed by 07 years CAMC for a total consideration of Rs.171.38 crore inclusive of all applicable taxes and GST.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

