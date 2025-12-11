Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Oswal Pumps has today received Letter of Empanelment/ Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 13,738 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems ('SPWPS') which is to be executed within 1 (One) year under the PM Kusum B Scheme Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojna. The total value of 13,738 SPWPS is Rs. 380 crore approx. (including GST).

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

