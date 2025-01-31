Stocks to Watch, Jan 31: L&T, Biocon, BoB, CCI, Kalyan Jewellers, Aavas Fin

Stocks to watch on Friday, January 31, 2025: The key benchmark indices, Sensex, Nifty are poised to have flat start, indicated GIFT Nifty futures, as they quoted just 19 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,437 level.

STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 226 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 76,759.81 while the Nifty50 settled at 23,249.50, rising 86 points or 0.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Friday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: The quarterly earnings for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical, Nestle India, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, UPL, Vedanta, Aster DM Healthcare, Cholamandalam Investment, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Five-Star Business Finance, Flair Writing Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Inox Wind, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jubilant Pharmova, Jyothy Labs, Karnataka Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Marico, Pfizer, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Vishal Mega Mart are scheduled for release on January 31.

Listing today: HM Electro Mech and GB Logistics Commerce will list on BSE SME.

Larsen & Toubro: was Rs 3,359 crore, up from Rs 2,947 crore Y-o-Y, and in line with estimates of Rs 3,762 crore. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 64,668 crore, compared to Rs 55,100 crore Y-o-Y, and slightly above estimates of Rs 63,750 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 6,256 crore, compared to Rs 5,780 crore Y-o-Y, and below estimates of Rs 6,636 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 9.67 per cent, compared to 10.45 per cent Y-o-Y. Q3 consolidated net profit for Larsen & Toubro was Rs 3,359 crore, up from Rs 2,947 crore Y-o-Y, and in line with estimates of Rs 3,762 crore. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 64,668 crore, compared to Rs 55,100 crore Y-o-Y, and slightly above estimates of Rs 63,750 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 6,256 crore, compared to Rs 5,780 crore Y-o-Y, and below estimates of Rs 6,636 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 9.67 per cent, compared to 10.45 per cent Y-o-Y.

Biocon: to Rs 25.1 crore, compared to Rs 660 crore Y-o-Y; it reported a loss of Rs 16 crore on a Q-o-Q basis. Revenue for Q3 was Rs 3,820 crore, down from Rs 3,954 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 750 crore, compared to Rs 927 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 19.67 per cent, compared to 23.44 per cent Y-o-Y. The board approved the purchase of equity shares in Biocon Biologics, increasing its stake by 1.5 per cent at a cost of Rs 555 crore. Q3 consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 25.1 crore, compared to Rs 660 crore Y-o-Y; it reported a loss of Rs 16 crore on a Q-o-Q basis. Revenue for Q3 was Rs 3,820 crore, down from Rs 3,954 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 750 crore, compared to Rs 927 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 19.67 per cent, compared to 23.44 per cent Y-o-Y. The board approved the purchase of equity shares in Biocon Biologics, increasing its stake by 1.5 per cent at a cost of Rs 555 crore.

Bank of Baroda: Q3 standalone net profit for Bank of Baroda was Rs 4,837 crore, compared to Rs 4,580 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 5,238 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 30,910 crore, compared to Rs 28,600 crore Y-o-Y. Provisions for the quarter were Rs 1,082 crore, compared to Rs 2,336 crore Q-o-Q. Gross NPA stood at 2.43 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA stood at 0.59 per cent, down from 0.60 per cent.

Tata Consumer Products: Q3 consolidated net profit for Tata Consumer Products was Rs 299 crore, down from Rs 315 crore Y-o-Y, and in line with estimates of Rs 311 crore. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 4,440 crore, compared to Rs 3,804 crore Y-o-Y, and slightly above estimates of Rs 4,432 crore. Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 564 crore, compared to Rs 571 crore Y-o-Y, and in line with estimates of Rs 565 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 12.69 per cent, compared to 15.01 per cent Y-o-Y.

Shree Cement: Q3 standalone net profit for Shree Cement was Rs 229 crore, down from Rs 734 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 93 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 4,235 crore, compared to Rs 4,870 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 947 crore, compared to Rs 1,234 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 22.35 per cent, compared to 25.32 per cent Y-o-Y.

Prestige Estates Projects: Q3 consolidated net profit was Rs 17.7 crore, down from Rs 116 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 190 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,650 crore, compared to Rs 1,796 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 590 crore, compared to Rs 551 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 35.67 per cent, compared to 30.71 per cent Y-o-Y.

Kalyan Jewellers India: Q3 consolidated net profit for Kalyan Jewellers was Rs 220 crore, up from Rs 180 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 130 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 7,290 crore, compared to Rs 5,220 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 440 crore, compared to Rs 370 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 6.02 per cent, compared to 7.08 per cent Y-o-Y.

Container Corporation of India: Q3 consolidated net profit for Container Corporation of India was Rs 370 crore, compared to Rs 330 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 365 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue remained flat at Rs 2,210 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 522 crore, compared to Rs 520 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 23.64 per cent, compared to 23.43 per cent Y-o-Y.

Aavas Financiers: Q3 standalone net profit for Aavas Financiers was Rs 146 crore, up from Rs 117 crore Y-o-Y, and down from Rs 148 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 512 crore, compared to Rs 437 crore Y-o-Y.

Parag Milk Foods: Q3 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 35.9 crore, compared to Rs 34.1 crore in the previous year (Y-o-Y). Revenue for Q3 was Rs 885 crore, up from Rs 800 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda for the quarter reached Rs 73.7 crore, compared to Rs 62.8 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 8.33 per cent versus 7.84 per cent Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel: The company’s unit JSquare completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of TKES India, with a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,159 crore.

Torrent Power: The company’s unit Torrent Saurya Urja 2 Pvt Ltd (TSU2) has received a certificate from Gujarat Energy Development Agency, certifying the commissioning of full capacity of 300 MW.

Western Carriers: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 170 crore from Hindustan Zinc.

Sarla Performance: Q3 standalone net profit was Rs 11.85 crore, compared to Rs 9 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 15 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue was Rs 99.93 crore, compared to Rs 95.9 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 24 crore, compared to Rs 13.8 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 24 per cent, compared to 14.35 per cent Y-o-Y.

Greenlam Industries: Q3 consolidated net profit was Rs 12.7 crore, down from Rs 25.3 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 34.6 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 600 crore, compared to Rs 563 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 63 crore, compared to Rs 71.14 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 10.47 per cent, compared to 12.63 per cent Y-o-Y. The company also announced a 1:1 bonus share issue.

The Phoenix Mills: Q3 consolidated net profit for The Phoenix Mills was Rs 264 crore, down from Rs 279 crore Y-o-Y, and up from Rs 220 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 975 crore, compared to Rs 986 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda remained flat at Rs 552 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 56.69 per cent, compared to 55.96 per cent Y-o-Y.

TGV SRAAC: Q3 standalone net profit was Rs 23.9 crore, up from Rs 15.2 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 33 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 460 crore, compared to Rs 400 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 55.8 crore, compared to Rs 43.9 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 12.26 per cent, compared to 10.92 per cent Y-o-Y.

Gulshan Polyols: Q3 standalone net profit was Rs 6.8 crore, up from Rs 4.6 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 1.3 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 610 crore, compared to Rs 370 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 26.8 crore, compared to Rs 10.8 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 4.39 per cent, compared to 2.91 per cent Y-o-Y.

PB Fintech: Q3 consolidated net profit was Rs 71.5 crore, up from Rs 38 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 50.7 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,290 crore, compared to Rs 871 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda improved to Rs 27.7 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 25.5 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 2.14 per cent.

Jindal Steel & Power: Q3 consolidated net profit for Jindal Steel & Power was Rs 950 crore, compared to Rs 1,928 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 860 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 11,750 crore, compared to Rs 11,700 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 2,184 crore, compared to Rs 2,843 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 18.59 per cent, compared to 24.30 per cent Y-o-Y.

Paushak: Q3 standalone net profit was Rs 15.3 crore, up from Rs 13.6 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 14.2 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 49.3 crore, compared to Rs 51.8 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 14.7 crore, compared to Rs 18.8 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 29.80 per cent, compared to 36.25 per cent Y-o-Y.

Pricol: Q3 consolidated net profit for Pricol was Rs 41.45 crore, up from Rs 34 crore Y-o-Y, but down from Rs 45.07 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 616 crore, compared to Rs 557 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 75.1 crore, compared to Rs 67.8 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 12.19 per cent, compared to 12.17 per cent Y-o-Y.

Shree Ganesh Remedies: The company has signed a long-term supply agreement with a Japanese company, with an initial term of three years and potential for a two-year extension. The company will manufacture three innovative products under this agreement.

Paradeep Phosphates: The company has signed an MoU with the Government of Odisha for an investment of Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years to increase its fertilizer capacity. The investment is expected to create 100-150 direct jobs and 700-1,000 indirect jobs.

S.J.S. Enterprises: Q3 consolidated net profit for S.J.S. Enterprises were Rs 27.56 crore, up from Rs 20.8 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 29 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 179 crore, compared to Rs 160 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 45.28 crore, compared to Rs 40.36 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 25.36 per cent, compared to 25.10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Navin Fluorine International: Q3 consolidated net profit for Navin Fluorine International was Rs 83.6 crore, up from Rs 78 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 58.82 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 606 crore, compared to Rs 502 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 147 crore, compared to Rs 75.67 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 24.3 per cent, compared to 15.14 per cent Y-o-Y.

Jay Bharat Maruti: Q3 standalone net profit for Jay Bharat Maruti was Rs 3.85 crore, down from Rs 6.5 crore Y-o-Y, and up from Rs 2.99 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 590 crore, compared to Rs 547 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 35.17 crore, compared to Rs 40.56 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 5.95 per cent, compared to 7.41 per cent Y-o-Y.

Hawkins Cookers: Q3 standalone net profit for Hawkins Cookers was Rs 21.2 crore, compared to Rs 19.7 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 34.08 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 286 crore, compared to Rs 272 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 28.55 crore, compared to Rs 26.87 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 9.99 per cent, compared to 9.86 per cent Y-o-Y.

Astral: Q3 consolidated net profit for Astral was Rs 114 crore, up from Rs 113 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 110 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,397 crore, compared to Rs 1,370 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 219 crore, compared to Rs 205 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 15.71 per cent, compared to 14.97 per cent Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Pharma: Q3 consolidated net profit for Ajanta Pharma was Rs 233 crore, compared to Rs 200 crore Y-o-Y, and Rs 216 crore Q-o-Q. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,146 crore, compared to Rs 1,105 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda stood at Rs 321 crore, compared to Rs 314 crore Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 27.99 per cent, compared to 28.42 per cent Y-o-Y.

Wipro: The company has won a multi-million-dollar IT transformation and cost optimization deal with Etihad Airways.