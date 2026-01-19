Monday, January 19, 2026 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Havells India Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹300 crore

Havells India Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹300 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹277.96 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Monday reported a 7.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹300.05 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹277.96 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Havells India.

Its revenue from operations was up 14.3 per cent to ₹5,587.89 crore in the December quarter. It was ₹4,888.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Havells India's total expenses rose 13.4 per cent to ₹5,189.33 crore in the December quarter.

 

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, was also up 13.67 per cent to ₹5,630.59 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Havells' board also declared an interim dividend of 400 per cent, amounting to ₹4 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Monday settled at ₹1,445.15 on BSE, up 1.42 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

