LTIMindtree Q3FY26 results: Profit drops 10.6% to ₹970 cr on Labour codes

LTIMindtree Q3FY26 results: Profit drops 10.6% to ₹970 cr on Labour codes

LTIMindtree Q3FY26 results: Profit drops 10.6% to ₹970 cr on Labour codes

LTIMindtree

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

  Information technology (IT) firm LTIMindtree on Monday reported a 10.4 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹970.6 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). Net profit stood at ₹1,085.4 crore during the same period last year.   The company attributed the decline to the implementation of new Labour codes, which resulted in a one-time incremental expense of ₹590.3 crore.  "Based on the requirements of new Labour Codes and relevant accounting standards, the Group has estimated the liability for employee benefits, which has resulted rn an incremental expense, on account of recognition of past service costs. Considering the material, one-time nature of the incremental amount, the Group has presented the same as an 'exceptional item' in the consolidated statement of profit and loss for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, amounting to ₹590.3 crore," the IT service provider said in a BSE filing.    
 
 

Topics : LTIMindtree Q3 results New Labour Codes BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

