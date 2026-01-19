Oberoi Realty's Q3FY26 results: Profit grows marginally to ₹622 crore

Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty’s net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q3FY26) grew marginally by about 0.68 per cent year-on-year to ₹622.64 crore.

The company’s net profit for Q3FY25 was ₹618.38 crore. The profit in Q3FY26 missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹769.50 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations during Q3FY26 stood at ₹1,492.64 crore, up 5.77 per cent year-on-year. Its other income during the quarter surged 40.47 per cent year-on-year to ₹69.1 crore. The revenue also missed the estimate of ₹1,791.58 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s total expenses during the quarter were ₹735.48 crore, up by about 12.68 per cent year-on-year. Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 16 per cent, while its profit slipped by 18.1 per cent.

During the quarter, the company did not launch any new projects. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking are expecting the firm to launch one new tower in Sky City Borivali, a project on Peddar Road and another in Gurugram in Q4FY26. If these launches materialise, then Oberoi may surpass pre-sales of ₹6,500–7,000 crore in FY26.

In the first nine months of FY26 (9MFY26), the company’s revenue grew by 2.97 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,259.23 crore. Other income for 9MFY26 also jumped 77.47 per cent year-on-year to ₹221.33 crore.

Meanwhile, its profit for the same period stood at ₹1,804.15 crore, up marginally by 0.65 per cent year-on-year against a profit of ₹1,792.34 crore in 9MFY25.

The company’s board of directors also declared the third interim dividend for FY26 at the rate of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each.

The company’s share listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹1,651.80 per equity share on Monday (January 19).