Monday, January 19, 2026 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oberoi Realty's Q3FY26 results: Profit grows marginally to ₹622 crore

Oberoi Realty's Q3FY26 results: Profit grows marginally to ₹622 crore

Oberoi Realty's Q3FY26 profit rises marginally to ₹622.6 crore, missing estimates; revenue up 5.8%, no new launches during the quarter

Oberoi Realty

The company’s revenue from operations during Q3FY26 stood at ₹1,492.64 crore, up 5.77 per cent year-on-year

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty’s net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q3FY26) grew marginally by about 0.68 per cent year-on-year to ₹622.64 crore.
 
The company’s net profit for Q3FY25 was ₹618.38 crore. The profit in Q3FY26 missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹769.50 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during Q3FY26 stood at ₹1,492.64 crore, up 5.77 per cent year-on-year. Its other income during the quarter surged 40.47 per cent year-on-year to ₹69.1 crore. The revenue also missed the estimate of ₹1,791.58 crore.
 
Meanwhile, the company’s total expenses during the quarter were ₹735.48 crore, up by about 12.68 per cent year-on-year. Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 16 per cent, while its profit slipped by 18.1 per cent.
 
 
During the quarter, the company did not launch any new projects. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking are expecting the firm to launch one new tower in Sky City Borivali, a project on Peddar Road and another in Gurugram in Q4FY26. If these launches materialise, then Oberoi may surpass pre-sales of ₹6,500–7,000 crore in FY26.

Also Read

Brokerages Wipro Q3 Results Review

Wipro down 9% as fall in Q3 profit, muted guidance keep brokerages cautious

TATA CAPITAL

Tata Capital's Q3 FY26 results: Profit rises 36% to ₹1,285 crore

havells

Havells India Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹300 crore

House

High demand for luxury units drives housing segment premiumisationpremium

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹1,257 cr, NII up 26%

 
In the first nine months of FY26 (9MFY26), the company’s revenue grew by 2.97 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,259.23 crore. Other income for 9MFY26 also jumped 77.47 per cent year-on-year to ₹221.33 crore.
 
Meanwhile, its profit for the same period stood at ₹1,804.15 crore, up marginally by 0.65 per cent year-on-year against a profit of ₹1,792.34 crore in 9MFY25.
 
The company’s board of directors also declared the third interim dividend for FY26 at the rate of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each.
 
The company’s share listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹1,651.80 per equity share on Monday (January 19).
 

More From This Section

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma terms $10 billion Organon acquisition reports 'speculative'premium

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard will outperform industry's premium growth by 100-200 bps: CFOpremium

Sanjeev Kumar Dhupar

Haryana Gramin Bank sets up IPO cell, aims to approach regulator soonpremium

Telecom, towers

Next round of tariff hikes expected post Jio IPO; analysts expect 15% risepremium

TVS ILP, TVS Industrial and Logistics parks

TVS Infrastructure Trust raises ₹830 cr under ₹1,100-cr NCD programme

Topics : Oberoi Realty Q3 results Real Estate Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DatePNB Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Rate Today