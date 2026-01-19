Ola Electric names Deepak Rastogi as new CFO after Harish Abichandani quits

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Ola Electric on Monday announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective January 20, 2026. His appointment follows the resignation of Harish Abichandani as CFO, citing personal reasons.

“I am hereby submitting my resignation as chief financial officer of Ola Electric Mobility Limited. This decision has been taken due to personal reasons,” Abichandani said in a resignation letter cited by Ola Electric.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric secures BIS nod for India's first home battery system The company further stated that Rastogi is a veteran finance and business leader with over 30 years of experience across large, complex and capital-intensive organisations in automotive, manufacturing, chemicals, fertilisers, mining, industrial products and real estate.

A chartered accountant and MBA, he has previously held senior finance roles such as president, group CFO and head of finance at companies including Puravankara Group, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Tata AutoComp Systems, The Timken Company, Alcatel, DuPont, Castrol and Raymond, the firm said in a BSE filing.

He has also served on the boards of several listed companies and has worked closely with promoters and executive leadership teams. His experience spans profit and loss management, capital markets, fund-raising, mergers and acquisitions, IPO readiness, strategy and governance. According to the filing, he has advised on and led equity transactions worth about $1 billion, including IPOs and cross-border M&A.

The company has witnessed several senior-level departures in recent months, including cell operations business head Vishal Chaturvedi last month, as well as chief marketing officer Anshul Khandelwal and chief technology officer Suvonil Chatterjee, who stepped down in December 2024.

Shares of Ola Electric closed at ₹35.78 apiece on the BSE on Monday.