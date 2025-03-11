Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 312 cr contract from MSETCL

Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 312 cr contract from MSETCL

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 311.92 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) for the establishment of a substation in Nandgaon, Amravati, Maharashtra.

The order entails supply, ETC and civil portion in connection with trunkey works contract for establishment of 400/220 KV substation at Nandgaon Peth, Amravati, Maharashtra.

The bid project cost stood at Rs 311.92 crore and it is expected to complete in 18 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 502% to Rs 661.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 109.8 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10% to Rs 2,387.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

The counter declined 5.44% to end at Rs 178.95 on Monday, 10 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

M&M Finance to raise upto Rs 2,000 cr via NCDs

M&M Finance to raise upto Rs 2,000 cr via NCDs

Venus Remedies secures GMP approval from UNICEF

Venus Remedies secures GMP approval from UNICEF

REC jumps on signing MoU with Rajasthan Govt

REC jumps on signing MoU with Rajasthan Govt

JTL Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JTL Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon