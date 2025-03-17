Bajaj Finserv to buy Allianz's 26% stake in insurance JVs for Rs 24,180 cr

Bajaj Finserv on Monday said it will acquire the 26 per cent stake owned by Allianz SE in its two insurance ventures for Rs 24,180 crore.
Post the acquisition, Bajaj Finserv will own 100 per cent of both insurance ventures.
Bajaj Finserv will buy Allianz’s stake in the general insurance venture for Rs 13,780 crore and in the life insurance venture for Rs 10,400 crore.
The 24-year-old joint venture agreements between the Bajaj Group and Allianz SE in the insurance businesses will stand terminated upon the completion of the first tranche of acquisition of at least 6.1 per cent and the reclassification of Allianz from being a promoter to an investor.
The agreed consideration for the 26 per cent stake in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC) is Rs 13,780 crore and Rs 10,400 crore, respectively.