Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Moody's places IndusInd Bank's credit assessment on review for downgrade

Moody's places IndusInd Bank's credit assessment on review for downgrade

Moody's said that the impact of the derivatives transactions, coupled with the ongoing stress in the retail unsecured loans, is likely to hurt the bank's profitability, capital and funding

Indusind Bank

The accounting issue has further compounded worries for the bank's stock which was already under pressure.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody's Ratings said on Monday it has placed IndusInd Bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) under review for downgrade due to concerns over "inadequate internal controls" after the lender found discrepancies in its derivative accounts. 
"The impact of the derivatives transactions, coupled with the ongoing stress in the retail unsecured loans, is likely to hurt the bank's profitability, capital and funding, potentially leading to a downgrade of the BCA," Moody's said. 
Baseline credit assessments are based on the company's own financial health, without considering any help it might get from related companies or the government. 
The Mumbai-based lender earlier this month reported it had discovered an accounting discrepancy in the way it booked currency derivatives stretching back at least six years, with an estimated impact of $175 million. 
 
"Beyond the accounting issue, IndusInd's potential leadership changes also remains a monitorable," Moody's added. 

Also Read

Volkswagen

Moody's downgrades Volkswagen on sector headwinds, competition in China

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decl

Bank's asset quality to deteriorate moderately in F26 and FY27: Moody's

World bank

World Bank's triple-A rating threatened if Trump pulls support: Moody's

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

No immediate upgrade of India's sovereign rating: Moody's after Budget 2025

GDP

India needs fiscal policy changes for 6.4% GDP growth rate in 2025: Moody's

The accounting issue has further compounded worries for the bank's stock which was already under pressure after the central bank last week approved a shorter-than-requested extension for CEO Sumant Kathpalia. 
Shares of IndusInd Bank are down roughly 28 per cent since the central bank's decision. 
Moody's maintained its 'Ba1' rating on IndusInd Bank with stable outlook, citing the bank's strong capital, core profitability and stable funding, but said an upgrade of ratings was unlikely in the near term given the review for a downgrade of the BCA.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

CMD Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 294 cr in airline via another entity: SpiceJet

PremiumVikas Gupta, CEO, Alkem labs

Alkem Laboratories eyes bigger pie of diabetes, weightloss market

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Newly demerged Vedanta cos could grow into $100 bn each: Agarwal

Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani

Gautam Adani, brother Rajesh get court relief in Rs 388 cr cheating case

Religare

Religare Enterprises begins governance review of firm, subsidiaries

Topics : Moody's IndusInd Bank Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon