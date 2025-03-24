Monday, March 24, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Operations at Jhagadia plant disrupted due to strike, says Britannia

The company is in continuous discussions with workers to resolve the strike, which began on Monday, the company said in an exchange filing

Reuters
Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries   said on Monday that operations at its Jhagadia plant in Gujarat have been partially affected due to a strike.

The company is in continuous discussions with workers to resolve the strike, which began on Monday, the company said in an exchange filing. 

The impact is still being assessed, Britannia said, but stopped short of disclosing details such as the number of workers on strike or the facility's contribution to overall revenue when Reuters reached out for comment.

Britannia has about a dozen plants in India, according to the company's latest annual report.

 

Shares of the company had closed 0.4% lower on Monday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

