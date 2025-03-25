Market Today: Nifty, Sensex outlook; Tariffs; ATC Energies, Shri Ahimsa IPO

On Monday, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,078.87 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 77,984.38, and the NSE Nifty50 settled higher by 307.95 points or 1.32 per cent at 23,658.35.

Stock Market Prediction Today, March 25:

Indian stock markets are expected to open higher today amid firm global cues. At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 61 points at 23,761 level.

The trading session has few triggers to watch out, including minutes of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting, and China’s one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate decision.

In the US, Consumer confidence data for March, February’s new home sales data, the Richmond Federal Reserve’s manufacturing index for March, and speeches by Fed Governor Adriana Kugler and New York Fed President John Williams will be on investor radar.

Back home, stock-specific moves, global trends, and FII flows amid rupee’s movement against the US dollar will guide the investor sentiment.

FII/DII Activity

On Monday, foreign investors purchased Indian equities for a third straight day. FIIs/FPIs net buying of Indian stocks stood at Rs 3,055.76 crore yesterday.

DIIs, too, bought India stocks worth Rs 98.54 crore on Monday.

Rupee at 3-month high

Rupee ended higher for the ninth consecutive session on Monday, clocking its longest winning streak since January 2024, led by foreign inflows and weakening of the US dollar.

The domestic currency ended 35 paise stronger at 85.63 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. The currency has appreciated by 1.9 per cent in March so far, tracking the fall in the dollar index.

IPOs Today

In the primary market , ATC Energies System IPO (SME) and Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO (SME) will open for subscription today, March 25, 2025. Further, Desco Infratech IPO (SME) will enter its second day (Day 2) of subscription.

Active Infrastructures IPO (SME) and Rapid Fleet Management Services IPO (SME) will close (Day 3) for subscription today. Lastly, Grand Continent Hotels IPO will see its share allotment getting finalised today.

Asia, Wall Street Markets

Asia Pacific markets were largely positive on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street rally overnight. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.53 per cent, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.15 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.49 per cent at open.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.42 per cent, the S&P 500 added 1.76 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.27 per cent.

That said, Futures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones inched down about 0.1 per cent each Tuesday morning.

Donald Trump on Tariffs

He also said that tariffs on lumber and semiconductor industries, too, would come “down the road.”

That apart, Trump said he would charge every country 25 per cent tariffs on US imports if they buy oil and gas from Venezuela.

Stock Market News

In other developments, during the f irst board meeting under new Sebi Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey , the market regulator raised the investment threshold for granular ownership disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore.

The Sebi board also decided to allow investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) to charge fees in advance for one year or less, subject to client agreement. READ MORE

That apart, Sebi is set to introduce a settlement scheme for over 100 stock brokers who faced regulatory scrutiny for their association with algorithmic trading platforms promising guaranteed returns. READ MORE

READ MORE Meanwhile, since the start of February, fund houses have sought approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for 44 scheme launches, including 13 debt funds and 27 equity funds. Most of these equity schemes follow strategies -- largecap, quality and low volatility -- that were out of favour with investors in recent years.

Stock Market Outlook: Levels to watch on Nifty, Sensex Today:

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

We believe that the short-term market formation is still on the positive side, but due to temporary overbought conditions, we might see some profit booking at higher levels. For day traders, the 23,800-23,900 on the Nifty and 78,500-78,700 on the Sensex would be the key resistance areas, while 23,500-23,400 and 77,500-77,200 could act as significant support levels. However, if the market falls below 23,400/77,200, traders may prefer to exit their long positions.

Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities:

The Nifty managed to close above its long-term exponential moving average of 200 days, placed at 23,400, on Monday. By surpassing 23,612, the Nifty has retraced more than 38.2 per cent of the entire downswing seen from all time high of 26,277 to the recent swing low of 21,964. The immediate resistance for Nifty is seen near its previous swing high of 23,807 levels, while far resistance is seen at 50 per cent retracement placed near 24,125 levels. Support has shifted upwards at 23,400.