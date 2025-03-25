Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump announces Hyundai's $5.8 billion US Steel investment

Donald Trump announces Hyundai's $5.8 billion US Steel investment

He emphasised the significance of the move, calling Hyundai "one of the largest companies in the world" and highlighting that the steel mill will supply Hyundai's auto plants in Alabama and Georgia

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump credited his administration's tariff policies for driving such investments (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump, alongside the Governor of Louisiana, announced on Monday that Hyundai will be investing $5.8 billion in American manufacturing, including the construction of a steel plant in Louisiana that will produce over 2.7 million metric tons of steel annually and create more than 1,400 jobs, in an official White House briefing earlier today.

"Today we're delighted to report that Hyundai is announcing a major $5.8 billion investment in American manufacturing," Trump stated. "In particular, Hyundai will be building a brand-new steel plant in Louisiana which will produce more than 2.7 million metric tons of steel a year, creating more than 1,400 jobs for American steel workers, and then there'll be major expansion after that."

 

He emphasised the significance of the move, calling Hyundai "one of the largest companies in the world" and highlighting that the steel mill will supply Hyundai's auto plants in Alabama and Georgia. "These plants will soon produce more than 1 million American-made cars every single year. The cars are coming into this country at levels never seen before--get ready."

Trump credited his administration's tariff policies for driving such investments. "This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work," he said. "Hyundai will be producing steel in America and making its cars in America, and as a result, they'll not have to pay any tariffs."

He highlighted the impact of these policies, explaining that businesses are drawn to manufacturing in the US to avoid trade barriers. "You know, there are no tariffs if you make your product in America--that's why so many people are coming."

Also Read

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,610

demonstration, US education deprtment

Teachers' unions, NAACP sue to stop Trump's plan to abolish Education Dept

US Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy steps down as deputy takes over

Photo: Reuters

Market Today: Nifty, Sensex outlook; Tariffs; ATC Energies, Shri Ahimsa IPO

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to name acting CDC Director Susan Monarez for the job: WH official

Hyundai's investment is part of a broader $21 billion commitment to the US over the next few years, which will also include expansion of auto manufacturing in Georgia and billions in American technology companies. Trump pointed to a wider trend, referencing Taiwan's investment in semiconductor production.

"We have Taiwan, the biggest chip manufacturer in the world, coming in with $200 billion. We have a lot of people coming and plants coming and companies coming that never would have been here, never would have even thought about it," Trump said during the briefing.

With Hyundai's Louisiana steel mill marking its first in the US, Trump described the investment as another sign of America's manufacturing revival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Han Jong hee

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63 after cardiac arrest

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump to impose auto tariffs soon, hints at reciprocal duty breaks

donald trump, pete hegseth, michael waltz, JD Vance

Journalist accidentally added to Trump team's Yemen attack chat group

Tesla, Tesla Inc

FBI, ATF form task force to investigate Tesla vandalism, arson cases

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge temporarily halts Trump's removal of transgender service members

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US government US Steel Hyundai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeDC vs LSG Live ScoreDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon