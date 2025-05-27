Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HBL Engineering bags LoA for Kavach projects worth Rs 101 crore

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

HBL Engineering said that it has received letter of acceptances (LoA) from IRCON International for provision of the Kavach in Bangalore and Mysore divisions of South Western Railway, across 85 stations covering 778 kilometers and two locomotives.

The contract has to be executed within a period of 18 months. The total value of the contract is Rs 101.55 crore.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, nicad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defence electronics and other products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.61 crore in Q3 FY25, down 18.3% compared with Rs 79.04 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 24.8% YoY to Rs 450.56 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

The scrip had gained 1.59% to end at Rs 563.90 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

