Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bosch Q4 results: Profit slips 2% to ₹554 crore despite higher revenue

Bosch Q4 results: Profit slips 2% to ₹554 crore despite higher revenue

For FY25, the company reported 19 per cent fall in consolidated PAT at Rs 2,013 crore as against Rs 2,490 crore in FY24. Revenue rose to Rs 18,087 crore from Rs 16,727 crore

Shares of Bosch on Tuesday ended 0.10 per cent up at Rs 32,513.60 apiece on BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components firm Bosch on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 2 per cent to Rs 554 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, amid challenging business environment.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 564 crore for the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,911 crore from Rs 4,233 crore a year ago, Bosch said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company reported 19 per cent fall in consolidated PAT at Rs 2,013 crore as against Rs 2,490 crore in FY24. Revenue rose to Rs 18,087 crore from Rs 16,727 crore.

 

"Amid a challenging business environment, we concluded FY24-25 with strong revenue growth and increased sales across businesses," Bosch MD Guruprasad Mudlapur stated.

India is poised to become a leading automotive powerhouse with high levels of engineering and manufacturing excellence, he stated.

"In the coming years, we expect substantial growth in India as a strategic market, with an accelerated shift towards digitalisation, electrification and sustainable mobility," Mudlapur said.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 512 per share of Rs 10 each, subject to approval of shareholders.

The board also approved the reappointment of Mudlapur as Managing Director for a term of two years with effect from July 1, 2026.

Shares of Bosch on Tuesday ended 0.10 per cent up at Rs 32,513.60 apiece on BSE.

