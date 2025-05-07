Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Fed holds rates steady, cites risk of higher inflation, unemployment

US Fed holds rates steady, cites risk of higher inflation, unemployment

The Fed's policy rate has been unchanged since December as officials struggle to estimate the impact of President Donald Trump's import tariffs

Jerome Powell

The economy overall has continued to expand at a solid pace, the Fed said in a policy statement. | (Photo: US Federal Reserve)

Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but said the risks of both higher inflation and unemployment had risen, further clouding the economic outlook as the U.S. central bank grapples with the impact of Trump administration tariff policies. 
The economy overall has "continued to expand at a solid pace," the Fed said in a policy statement, attributing a drop in first-quarter output to record imports as businesses and households rushed to front-run new import taxes. 
The labor market also remained "solid" and inflation was still "somewhat elevated," the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said, repeating the language used in its previous statement. 
 
But the latest statement highlighted developing risks that could leave the Fed with difficult choices in coming months. 
"Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further," the FOMC said at the end of a two-day meeting during which officials agreed unanimously to keep the central bank's benchmark interest rate steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range. 

Also Read

Gold

Gold price jumps ₹2,400 to ₹99,750-10g ahead of US Fed policy decision

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US import prices unexpectedly fall in March on cheaper energy goods

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin using new tactics to expel international students: US colleges

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Espionage concerns rise as Trump, Musk fire thousands of federal workers

Amazon

US FTC dismisses Amazon trial delay, insists DOGE cuts won't derail case

"The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that the risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen," the statement said. 
The direction of policy will depend on which of those risks develop, or, in the more difficult outcome, whether inflation and unemployment increase together and force the Fed to choose which risk is more important to try to offset with monetary policy. 
A weaker job market would typically strengthen the case for rate cuts; higher inflation would call for monetary policy to remain tight. 
The Fed's policy rate has been unchanged since December as officials struggle to estimate the impact of President Donald Trump's import tariffs, which have raised the prospect of higher inflation and slower economic growth this year. 
With policy unchanged and no new economic projections issued, it will fall to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to elaborate on the meeting and the outlook in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).
 
When policymakers last updated their economic and policy projections in March, they anticipated reducing the benchmark rate by half a percentage point by the end of this year.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Disney

Disney earnings soar on resilient streaming growth, US parks revenue

Israel

Airstrikes kill 59 in Gaza as Israel prepares to ramp up its offensive

World bank

World Bank unveils $1 bn support plan to boost Sri Lanka's economy

Vladimir Putin, putin, Xi Jinping, Jinping

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow on 4-day visit, attend V-Day celebrations

Uber

Uber shares dip as Q1 revenue misses expectations amid slow growth

Topics : Donald Trump US Federal agency US Fed interest rate US Fed rates New US Fed chair Jerome Powell Jerome Powell US Inflation US unemployment rate US tariff hikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon