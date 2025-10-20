Stocks to watch, Oct 20: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, Dixon, LTTS, RVNL, IIB

Stocks to watch today, Monday, October 20: Upbeat global cues, festive buzz and Q2 results are likely to drive the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50 today

At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 222 points at 25,980, indicating a gap-up start for the bourses.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher on Monday after The People’s Bank of China kept its key lending rates at record lows for the fifth straight month in October 2025, with the 1-year LPR at 3 per cent and the 5-year LPR at 3.5 per cent.

Track Stock Market Live Updates Last checked, CSI 300 index was up 0.94 per cent, Nikkei was up 2.7 per cent. Kospi raced 0.77 per cent, while ASX 200, however, was trading flat.

Here are top stocks to track today: HDFC Bank reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone profit to ₹18,641 crore with net interest income rising 4.8 per cent and gross NPA improving to 1.24 per cent from 1.40 per cent sequentially. Reliance Industries posted a 14.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹22,092 crore as gross revenue increased 9.9 per cent to ₹2.83 lakh crore and EBITDA grew 14.6 per cent to ₹50,367 crore. ICICI Bank recorded a 5.2 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone profit to ₹12,358.9 crore, supported by a 7.4 per cent rise in net interest income and an improvement in asset quality with gross NPA at 1.58 per cent.

Dixon Technologies reported a 71.9 per cent surge in profit to ₹670 crore as revenue climbed 28.8 per cent to ₹14,855 crore, supported by strong growth across key segments. UltraTech Cement saw its consolidated profit rise 75.2 per cent to ₹1,231.6 crore, driven by a 20.3 per cent increase in revenue to ₹19,606.9 crore due to higher volumes and better realisations. Jio Platforms reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year increase in profit to ₹7,379 crore with ARPU improving to ₹211.40, while revenue rose 14.9 per cent to ₹42,652 crore. Punjab National Bank posted a 13.9 per cent increase in standalone profit to ₹4,903.7 crore even as net interest income declined slightly, while gross NPA fell to 3.45 per cent from 3.78 per cent sequentially.

IndusInd Bank reported a standalone loss of ₹444.8 crore compared to a profit in the previous year as net interest income declined 17.5 per cent and provisions increased sharply. IDBI Bank nearly doubled its profit to ₹3,627.4 crore year-on-year, supported by higher other income and provision write-backs, while gross NPA improved to 2.65 per cent. Sobha reported a 178 per cent jump in consolidated profit to ₹72.5 crore, driven by a 50.8 per cent rise in revenue to ₹1,407.6 crore. L&T Technology Services posted a 2.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit to ₹328.7 crore on revenue growth of 15.8 per cent and declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share.

Tata Technologies reported a 5.1 per cent rise in profit to ₹165.5 crore with revenue increasing to ₹1,323.3 crore, indicating stable operational performance. Marico completed the acquisition of the remaining 46.02 per cent stake in True Elements, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Rail Vikas Nigam emerged as the lowest bidder for an overhead equipment upgradation contract worth ₹144.4 crore from South Central Railway. Tata Power temporarily suspended operations at its Mundra plant until November 30 and said it is undertaking necessary steps to resume operations soon. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secured new EPC orders totaling ₹1,772 crore across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and South Africa, boosting its order book position.