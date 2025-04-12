Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 132 crore in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sula Vineyards' net revenue marginally declined to Rs 132.6 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 131.7 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The winerys revenue from its own brands declined by 2.9% to Rs 109.6 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 112.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's wine tourism segment posted revenue of Rs 20.4 crore in Q4 FY25, up 24.6% as against Rs 131.7 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, while the Elite & Premium portfolio was flat in the domestic market, the Elite category on its own witnessed a healthy 8% YoY growth. The Source range in particular was a standout with robust double-digit growth.

 

For the entire fiscal year 2024-25, the company claimed that it recorded an all-time high revenue, with wine tourism segment of its business logging double-digit growth.

The company's overall revenue came in at Rs 618.8 crore for the fiscal year 2025, representing a 1.7% growth from Rs 608.7 crore for the previous financial year, 2024.

Revenue from its wine tourism business rose by 10.2% to Rs 60.3 crore compared to Rs 54.7 crore in fiscal 2024.

The company recorded Rs 546.2 crore in revenue from its own brands in fiscal 2025, marking a 2.2% growth compared to Rs 534.2 crore in fiscal 2024, it added.

Sula Vineyards, in its release, also noted that it secured the listing of 4 new wines with Canteen Stores Department. This includes Dindori Reserve Shiraz, RASA Syrah, The Source Grenache Ros and Sula Riesling, taking the total to 9 wines.

Sula Vineyards is principally engaged in the business of the manufacture, purchase, and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 34.71% to Rs 28.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 42.98 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 1.42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Shares of Sula Vineyards added 3.24% to end at Rs 275.45 on Friday, 11 April 2025.

The stock market will remain closed on Monday, 14 April 2025, in observance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

