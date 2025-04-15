Trading guide, April 15: Global mkts, India's WPI, CPI for Mar, Q4 results

Stock Market Today, April 15, 2025: Global markets were mixed after US President ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Global markets were mixed after US President Donald Trump announced the exclusion of steep tariffs on smartphones, computers, and some other electronics imported largely from China - sizeable relief to tech firms like Apple reliant on imported products. However, Trump said on Sunday that he would be announcing the tariff rate on imported semiconductors over the next week.

Here are the top things to keep in mind while trading on Tuesday:

Global cues

Wall Street indices ended higher overnight after Trump excluded smartphones, computers, and some other electronics from tariffs. At close, Dow Jones up 0.78 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.79 per cent, and Nasdaq up 0.64 per cent.

Asian markets on Tuesday morning were trading mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 down 0.38 per cent, Shanghai down 0.06 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.36 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 1.14 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 up 0.46 per cent.

Commodity update

Gold prices dipped on Monday, retreating from a record high hit earlier. Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $3,213.69 an ounce, as of 01:52 PM ET (1752 GMT), after hitting an all-time high of $3,245.42. US gold futures settled 0.6 per cent lower at $3,226.30.

Meanwhile, oil prices settled slightly higher with Brent crude futures closing 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, higher at $64.88 per barrel.

Events this week

India will release its wholesale price index (WPI) and consumer price index (CPI), trade data for March today; the US will also release its March trade data today.

On Wednesday, China will release its Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate, house price index, industrial production, and unemployment rate for March. Japan will release its import and export-related data for March on Thursday.

Market set-up for today

Back home, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up start. As of 6:57 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 356 points at 23,305.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex gained 1310.11 points or 1.77 per cent to settle at 75,157.26, while the NSE Nifty50 close at 22,828.55, up by 429.40 points or 1.92 per cent after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian equities worth ₹2,519.03 crore, while, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹3,759.27 crore.

Technicals

According to a technical pudits, Nifty witnessed a smart rebound after breaching its March lows and is now testing its 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA) around the 22,900 mark.

"A sustained close above this level could open the door for a further rally towards 23,400, where the 100 and 200 DEMA converge. A major hurdle remains at 23,800. On the downside, immediate support lies at 22,300; a break below this could lead to a retest of the recent swing low near 21,700," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Q4 results

This week, among others, IREDA and MRP Agro will release their Q4 numbers on Tuesday; Angel One and Wipro on Wednesday, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life Infosys, Tata Elxsi on Thursday and Mastek, Network 18 on Friday.

While, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank will release their quarterly earnings on Saturday.

Stocks to watch

Macrotech Developers: Lodha brothers Abhishek, Abhinandan settled ₹ 5,000 crore title dispute.

Indian Hotels: Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company has increased its footprint to 380 hotels by launching properties at 100 new locations in FY2025.

Swiggy: The food and grocery delivery platform's ‘SNACC’ app for delivery of snacks, drinks, and meals in 10 minutes is now live in Noida and Gurugram and delivering to a wide range of locations across the two cities.