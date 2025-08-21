Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Hexacom shareholders approve ₹1,134 cr tower sale to sister concern

Bharti Hexacom shareholders approve ₹1,134 cr tower sale to sister concern

Bharti Hexacom received approval from the majority of shareholders on March 16 for the deal

Bharti Hexacom has received approval from the majority shareholders at its 30th annual general meeting to sell mobile towers to its sister concern for Rs 1,134 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The Bharti Airtel group shared that its resolution "to approve material related party transactions with Indus Towers Limited, a related party" has been approved with 88.28 per cent votes at the annual general meeting.

Sources said that state-run Telecom Consultants of India (TCIL), which holds a 15 per cent stake in the company, had opposed the deal, citing valuation issues.

According to the postal ballot notice of Bharti Hexacom dated February 14, as cited in the AGM report, a deal to sell its tower to Indus Towers was agreed upon for Rs 1,134.1 crore.

 

Bharti Hexacom received approval from the majority of shareholders on March 16 for the deal. The company, in an update on April 9, shared that TCIL had requested to start the process afresh as per its requirement.

The voting result published after the 30th AGM of the company on Wednesday to approve the proposal shows that the deal has been approved by a majority of shareholders.

However, around 2.5 per cent of votes from public non-institution shareholders opposed the deal.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

