Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Net profit remains flat at ₹2,229 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Net profit remains flat at ₹2,229 crore

Higher provisioning and a one-time charge linked to new labour codes kept Bajaj Finserv's consolidated net profit flat at ₹2,229 crore in the December quarter

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv owns a 51.32 per cent stake in Bajaj Finance | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,229 crore in the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY26, flat compared to a net profit of ₹2,231 crore in the same period a year ago, due to accelerated provisioning and a one-time charge towards the new labour codes.
 
Its profit would have jumped 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,936 crore if not for the exceptional items. The net impact on Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated profit in Q3 was ₹540 crore for accelerated ECL provisioning and ₹167 crore for the new labour codes.
 
Bajaj Finserv owns a 51.32 per cent stake in Bajaj Finance. It holds 74 per cent in two unlisted subsidiaries — Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance.
 
 
Bajaj Finance, the country’s largest private sector shadow lender, reported a 6 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at ₹4,066 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26), weighed down by accelerated credit provisions and a one-time charge related to the implementation of new labour codes.
 
During the quarter, the lender made an accelerated expected credit loss (ECL) provision of ₹1,406 crore after strengthening its provisioning framework by introducing a minimum loss-given-default floor across businesses. It also took a one-time exceptional charge of ₹265 crore towards higher gratuity liabilities arising from the new labour codes.

Also Read

Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB)

TMB Q3 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹342 crore, asset quality improves

Emcure

Emcure Q3 results: PAT jumps 48% as India, overseas revenues surge

Stock market LIVE Updates

Stock Market Close: D-St ends flat as IT selloff drags; Sensex up 78 pts, Nifty ends at 25,737

Bajaj Finance share price, q3 results

Bajaj Finance down 2% on higher provisions; brokerages optimistic on growth

Lloyds Metals and Energy share price today

Lloyds Metals & Energy rises over 16% in two sessions post Q3 results

 
Excluding these one-off items and the related tax impact, consolidated net profit rose 23 per cent YoY to ₹5,317 crore, aided by robust income growth, despite a 9 per cent YoY increase in loan loss provisions.
 
Bajaj General Insurance reported a net profit of ₹399 crore in Q3FY26. Before the one-time charge related to the new labour codes, net profit for Q3FY26 increased 8 per cent to ₹430 crore. Gross written premium of Bajaj General in Q3 increased 12 per cent to ₹7,389 crore, compared to ₹6,626 crore in Q3FY25.
 
Separately, Bajaj Life Insurance reported a loss of ₹31 crore in Q3, compared to a profit of ₹222 crore in the same period a year ago.
 

More From This Section

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, total income up 24%

Signature Global

Signature Global reports net loss of ₹45.33 crore in Q3 on lower income

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: Tata Power, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Cement among 141 firms

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 6% to ₹4,066 crore

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q3 results: Profit grows 21% to ₹3,053 cr on higher revenue

Topics : Bajaj Finserv Q3 results Bajaj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today