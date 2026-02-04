Trent Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.1% on steady fashion growth

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent saw its consolidated net profit rise 3.1 per cent in the October–December quarter of FY26 compared to the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations rose 14.8 per cent to Rs 5,345.1 crore in Q3 compared to the same period last year.

Given the accounting standards, the company said its consolidated revenues do not include revenues of the Trent Hypermarket business. However, the reported results include the proportionate share of profitability of this venture and are accounted for based on the equity method.

Its net profit on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 512.8 crore in the quarter ended December.

Its profit before interest, depreciation and tax rose 22.1 per cent to Rs 1,099.9 crore in Q3.

The company said it operates over 1,100 large-box fashion stores with a presence across 274 cities.

“We believe given our approach with respect to merchandise sourcing, price architecture, distribution and our disciplines around inventory provisioning, the full-year results are more representative of the health of the business. The gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio remains stable. Operating EBIT margin for Q3FY26 was 13.8 per cent (13.2 per cent for Q3FY25),” the company said in its release.

Noel N Tata, chairman of Trent, said in the release, “On a higher base, our fashion business registered category-leading growth during the quarter. Customer sentiment is gradually improving and our business outlook for the medium term continues to remain positive. Our focus continues to be on portfolio growth, elevating products and enhancing store experience for our customers.”

He added, “We have consistently delivered a differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets. We believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will continue to hold us in good stead.”

Tata also said in the release that the company is excited and remains committed to building a sizeable pure-play direct-to-customer business across customer segments in the context of the market size and opportunity.

“In our Star business, we continue to apply Trent’s playbook and the contribution of our own brands is now trending over 74 per cent of revenues. We recognise that the expansion programme for Star stores has been slower vis-à-vis our expectations and we are looking to accelerate this agenda in the coming periods,” he said.

The opportunity in the food space for the Star proposition is exciting, at the same time it is intensely competitive, and the company is calibrating its store portfolio to be more future-ready. “We remain convinced that this business is well poised to deliver growing consumer value in the years ahead,” he added.