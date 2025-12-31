Stocks to Watch today, Dec 31: Rites, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Titan

Stocks to watch today: The The NSE Nifty 50 will likely open on a muted note in the last session of the year as hinted by the GIFT Nifty futures contract. The GIFT Nifty was quoting around 26,116.0, down 0.06 per cent or 15.5 points.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading with losses on Wednesday morning. The Hang Seng and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.95 per cent and 0.37 per cent down, respectively, as of 7:46 a.m.

The CSI 30 was trading 0.21 per cent higher at 4,116.1 after data showed that the manufacturing activity in China expanded the most since March. The official manufacturing purchasing index came in at 50.1 in December, against 49.0 forecasted by a Reuters poll.

Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for holidays. Markets in Hong Kong and Australia will close early for the occasion of New Year's Eve. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY On the data front, market participants await the US jobless claims data, scheduled for release later today. In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks that may react Bharat Forge: The The Ministry of Defence awarded a contract worth ₹1661.9 crore for 255,128 CQB carbines to the Indian Army. Power Grid Corporation: The company emerged as a successful bidder to build capacity for an energy storage system in Andhra Pradesh.

Rites: The company bagged an order worth $3.6 million from Berhard Development Corporation (Private) Limited, Zimbabwe. Anony Waste Handling Cell: Arm AG Enviro Infra Projects Private formed a special purpose vehicle, namely Mumbai Eco Solutions Private, for the requirements for two Collection and Transportation projects by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Lupin: Their Netherlands-based subsidiary Nanomi BV entered a definitive agreement to acquire share capital of VISUfarma BV. The transaction completion is expected by February 28, 2026. Earlier, the company was hoping to conclude the transaction by this calendar year. IFCI: The company monetised a 10 per cent stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) for a total consideration of ₹121.77 crore.