Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MoD signs ₹4,666 crore contracts for carbines and heavy weight torpedoes

The Defence Ministry signed ₹4,666 crore capital acquisition contracts for 5.56 mm CQB carbines and 48 heavy weight torpedoes for Kalvari-class submarines under Project-75

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Martand Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

The Ministry of Defence has signed defence capital acquisition contracts worth ₹4,666 crore for procurement of close quarter battle carbines and heavy weight torpedoes with accessories for the Indian Army and Navy on Tuesday.
 
According to an official statement issued by the ministry, a contract worth ₹2,770 crore was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd for supply of over 425,000 close quarter battle carbines, along with accessories, for the Indian Army and Navy.
 
The second contract worth ₹1,896 crore was signed with Italy-based WASS Submarine Systems Ltd. It involves procurement and integration of 48 heavy weight torpedoes and related equipment for the Kalvari-class submarines under Project-75.
 
 
The procurement is aimed at enhancing underwater combat capabilities with advanced technological features for six submarines of this class, with deliveries scheduled to begin from April 2028 and conclude by early 2030.

What is the CQB carbine order and who will supply it?

These 5.56 x 45 mm calibre carbines, jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Bharat Forge, are intended for close-combat operations such as urban warfare, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, and are designed to replace the ageing 9 mm Sterling.

According to Bharat Forge’s press statement, the company has secured the largest small arms contract for ₹1,661.9 crore for supply of 255,128 guns to be delivered within five years.
 
These carbines will modernise the infantry arsenal by offering a compact design with a high rate of fire and a lightweight alternative of about 3.3 kg, where existing assault rifles may be less effective due to their size. The carbines are intended to deliver decisive lethality in confined-area operations.

What does the torpedo contract cover under Project-75?

The contract with WASS Submarine Systems covers procurement and integration of 48 heavy weight torpedoes and related equipment for the Kalvari-class submarines under Project-75.

How do these contracts fit into the MoD’s FY26 modernisation push?

In FY26, the Defence Ministry has signed a total of ₹1.82 trillion in capital acquisition contracts, underlining the government’s push to modernise the armed forces and promote indigenous defence production.

Topics : India News Defence Defence ministry National News

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

