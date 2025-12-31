Choice recommends these 3 stocks to have in your portfolio in 2026

As we step into 2026, domestic brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities has unveiled its top stock picks for the year. Analysts at Choice remain bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico, and Hindustan Petroleum, assigning 'Buy' ratings to these stocks based on their strong long-term uptrend and solid technical indicators.

According to Choice, Mahindra & Mahindra continues to trade in a robust long-term uptrend, currently undergoing healthy consolidation after a sharp rally. Marico is also benefiting from a strong long-term upward trend, supported by a well-defined rising channel on its daily chart. Meanwhile, Hindustan Petroleum has resumed its bullish structure after a corrective phase, maintaining its positive momentum.

Here’s what Choice said about these stocks: Mahindra & Mahindra - Buy According to Choice, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) remains in a solid long-term uptrend. The stock is currently consolidating in a 'falling wedge' pattern near its recent highs, signaling controlled profit booking rather than a trend reversal. The price is holding firm above the key demand zone of ₹3,500–₹3,550, which aligns with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 200-day EMA near ₹3,250–₹3,350 reinforces strong medium-term support. "Trading around ₹3,650, M&M is demonstrating resilience near the 20-day EMA, indicating active buying on dips. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 51, suggesting neutral momentum with room for upward expansion once the consolidation phase concludes," said the brokerage.

According to Choice, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) remains in a solid long-term uptrend. The stock is currently consolidating in a 'falling wedge' pattern near its recent highs, signaling controlled profit booking rather than a trend reversal. The price is holding firm above the key demand zone of ₹3,500–₹3,550, which aligns with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 200-day EMA near ₹3,250–₹3,350 reinforces strong medium-term support. "Trading around ₹3,650, M&M is demonstrating resilience near the 20-day EMA, indicating active buying on dips. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 51, suggesting neutral momentum with room for upward expansion once the consolidation phase concludes," said the brokerage.

Choice expects the stock to potentially move towards ₹4,000, followed by ₹4,180. On the downside, declines to ₹3,540, Choice said, should be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate, while ₹3,350 remains a key structural support level.

"Currently trading at ₹741, Marico is showing resilience near the short-term moving averages, indicating that buyers are actively defending dips. The stock's price structure remains constructive, with higher highs and higher lows intact, and momentum indicators suggest steady strength with room for further upside," said Choice. Choice has set a target of ₹820, followed by ₹855, aligned with the upper boundary of the rising channel and measured move projections. "Dips toward ₹723 can be considered for accumulation, while ₹690 continues to act as a major support level." Hindustan Petroleum - Buy Hindustan Petroleum has resumed its bullish trend after a corrective phase earlier, according to Choice. The stock continues to make higher highs and higher lows, undergoing a healthy consolidation near the top of its range, indicating that the current price action is more about profit booking than any trend reversal.

The stock is comfortably holding above the key demand zone of ₹460–₹465, which aligns with the 50-day EMA, while the 200-day EMA near ₹440–₹445 provides strong medium-term support, reinforcing the broader bullish structure. "The previous resistance zone near ₹490 remains a key hurdle. Currently trading around ₹470, the stock shows stability above both short- and medium-term moving averages, suggesting active buying on declines. The RSI is near 58, indicating positive momentum with room for further upside without entering overbought territory," Choice noted. Choice has set a target of ₹525, followed by ₹550, in line with prior swing projections. "Declines to ₹460 are seen as a buying opportunity, while ₹442 remains an important structural support level for the broader trend."