Home / Companies / News / SAIL posts 14% growth in sales in Apr-Nov despite price pressures

SAIL posts 14% growth in sales in Apr-Nov despite price pressures

In November alone, overall sales rose 27 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales surged by 69 per cent y-o-y

BHLAI STEEL PLANT

During the eight-month period, the company said retail sales were also strong | Image: SAIL's Website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Saturday said it recorded a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 12.7 million tonnes (MT) in April-November 2025, amid "price pressures and demand volatility".

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a leading integrated player in the steel sector, had posted sales of 11.1 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company said, "This resilient performance was possible due to a strong sales strategy...despite many challenges including global price pressures and demand volatility arising from various global trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions."  During the eight-month period, the company said retail sales were also strong. It was at 0.97 MT, up 13 per cent from 0.86 MT in April-November 2024, supported by ongoing nationwide brand promotion campaigns.

 

In November alone, overall sales rose 27 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales surged by 69 per cent y-o-y.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates five integrated steel plants in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal with an overall capacity of over 20 million tonnes per annum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

