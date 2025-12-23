Ola Electric rolls out Hyperservice Centres with same-day service guarantee

Electric vehicle-maker Ola Electric on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Hyperservice initiative with the rollout of dedicated Hyperservice Centres that will offer a same-day service guarantee to eligible customers at no additional cost.
As part of the plan, the company will gradually convert its existing service facilities into Hyperservice Centres, beginning with Bengaluru. The first such centre has become operational in Indiranagar, the company said in a BSE filing.
These centres, the company said, are aimed at reducing service turnaround time by enabling customers to get their vehicles serviced within the same day without paying extra, while completing the process through a fully digital system.
"With Hyperservice Centres, we are setting a new benchmark – same-day service guarantee. At no extra cost for any customer. This is about using technology, process redesign and scale to remove friction and give every Ola customer a faster, simpler and more transparent service experience," an Ola spokesperson said.
According to the filing, the Hyperservice Centres will include features such as a dedicated customer lounge, free Wi-Fi and real-time digital tracking of servicing stages. Ola said it plans to upgrade select service centres to the new format across India in the coming weeks as part of a broader infrastructure upgrade.
The expansion comes as part of Ola's broader efforts to enhance its after-sales service and clear backlogs. The EV maker's service network has been under heightened pressure since scooter deliveries surged in 2023, leading to longer wait times and inconsistent spare-part supply. It also recently deployed a 250-member rapid-response team across the country to address its after-sales backlogs and stabilise customer support, according to PTI.
Ola Electric's stock was trading at ₹35.12 per share, up 1.3 per cent, at 1.30 pm on BSE.