Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Belrise Industries Limited surged 6.59% to Rs 169.10 after the company announced a strategic agreement with Israel-based Plasan Sasa.

In a regulatory filing, Belrise said it entered into an exclusive teaming and strategic agreement with Plasan Sasa on 18 December 2025. The agreement is valid for three years and will be subject to annual performance reviews based on mutually agreed key performance indicators.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly identify and pursue defence-related business opportunities in India. These include tenders issued by the Ministry of Defence, public sector undertakings, paramilitary forces and other government authorities.

Plasan Sasa is a global provider of survivability and armour solutions for military vehicles and personnel, with its protection systems deployed across multiple international defence markets.

 

The partnership will focus on technical development, process collaboration and capability building. Belrise aims to become a key supplier of sub-systems and systems within Plasans global supply chain. The collaboration also seeks to expand Plasans footprint in India, including joint participation in opportunities linked to the ATEMM platform, subject to regulatory approvals.

ATEMM, or All-Terrain Electric Mission Module, is a self-propelled electric platform designed for military applications. The companies plan to adapt the platform to meet the requirements of the Indian armed forces.

Also Read

Google's Android Emergency Location Service (ELS)

Google's Android Emergency Location Service goes live in India: What is it

Stock Market LIVE, December 23, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile, Nifty below 26,200; SMIDs mixed; Gold hits record high

Sunil Gavaskar

Delhi HC orders Meta, X to remove posts misusing Sunil Gavaskar's identity

Coal India share price rose on December 23

Coal India hits over 2-month high as arm's IPO likely in early 2026

Money, finance

Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

Belrise said the agreement was entered into in the ordinary course of business and is expected to support its long-term strategic and technological objectives. The company added that the partnership aligns with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives through localisation and potential technology transfer.

Belrise Industries is an automotive systems manufacturer with a diversified portfolio that includes safety-critical chassis components and advanced engineering solutions. The company operates 20 manufacturing facilities across India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.57% to Rs 132.98 crore on 13.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,353.54 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ambuja, Orient Cement climb after merger plan, ACC slips

Ambuja, Orient Cement climb after merger plan, ACC slips

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 357-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumps

Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 357-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumps

Biocon arm secures global rights for Hulio from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co

Biocon arm secures global rights for Hulio from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co

GMR Power rises after subsidiary refinances Rs 2,700 crore debt

GMR Power rises after subsidiary refinances Rs 2,700 crore debt

RITES gains after winning $35.2 mn international locomotive contract

RITES gains after winning $35.2 mn international locomotive contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon