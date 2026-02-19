Stocks to Watch today, Feb 19: Dr Reddy's Labs, HUL, Cochin Shipyard, DLF

Stocks to watch today, Thursday, February 19, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty , are likely to witness a positive start on Thursday amid upbeat global cues.

Around 07:05 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,844.5 levels, up by 38.50 points or 0.15 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street, with several regional bourses reopening after the Lunar New Year holiday. South Korea’s Kospi advanced to a fresh record high during the session. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.7 per cent, Kospi rose 2.72 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.52 per cent.

US equity indices ended higher on Wednesday, though trimmed earlier gains as investors reassessed the interest rate outlook following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting. The S&P 500 index rose 0.56 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.78 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.26 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, February 19, 2026: Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharma major has signed a definitive agreement with UK-based speciality pharmaceutical company Mercury Pharma Group (MPGL) to acquire its trademarks, Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova, along with related assets for India for $32.15 million.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG giant said it will invest up to ₹2,000 crore to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium categories across beauty & wellbeing and home care liquids. The investment will be spread over two years and cover multiple locations. Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg, the company said on Wednesday, February 18. The approved product is the generic version of Tracleer tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg, and is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

NCC: The infrastructure company and its subsidiary OB Infrastructure have received an order of debarment from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). According to the directive, the entities are prohibited from taking part in any tenders or bidding processes issued by NHAI for a two-year period commencing on February 17, 2026. Pace Digitek: The company's material subsidiary Lineage Power has received a purchase order worth $1.35 million from Saudi Arabia-based Yaqin Chem. The order comprises the supply of four mobile battery energy storage systems (BESS) mounted on gooseneck trailers. The systems include 200 KW–1200 KWH battery configuration and 200 KW–2500 KWH battery configuration.

DLF: The company has received NCLT Chandigarh approval for merging eight subsidiary companies with Highvista Buildcon. The transferor companies will be dissolved without winding up, making Highvista a wholly-owned GLF subsidiary. Jindal Saw: Following an audit conducted by the American Petroleum Institute (API), certain non-conformities (NCs) were identified, leading to the issuance of a suspension notice that prohibits the company from using the API monogram on its seamless pipes. The company is engaging with the API and implementing necessary corrective actions to resolve the identified NCs. The financial impact is expected to be limited, as the seamless pipe production capacity is interchangeable and has been redirected toward other product lines. The company intends to take all required measures to ensure compliance with applicable standards.