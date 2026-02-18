HUL to invest ₹2,000 crore to scale manufacturing for premium categories

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced a proposed investment of up to ₹2,000 crore to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium categories across beauty & wellbeing and home care liquids. This investment will be made over a period of two years across multiple locations.

“The proposed investment is in line with the company’s strategy of focusing on fewer, bigger bets and strengthening its presence in high-growth demand spaces, including premium skin care and hair care and personal care & home care liquids,” HUL said in its release.

The new capacity expansion is expected to improve supply-chain efficiency and agility, enabling faster responses to consumer needs. The maker of Dove soaps said the initiative is aimed at building a future-ready manufacturing network that can support emerging channels and high-growth formats. The facilities under this investment will be developed in line with the company’s sustainability agenda and operate on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL , said in the release: “This investment reflects our strategic focus on scaling our brands and creating categories of the future to meet evolving consumer needs. It also underscores our commitment to building a resilient, technology-enabled supply chain that delivers superior value to consumers.”

In its press release announcing its Q3FY26 results, Nair said: “We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces and strengthen our capabilities to scale channels of the future with a dedicated organisation for quick commerce.”

She said that as market leaders in FMCG, HUL’s commitment to build modern brands, lead category creation and invest disproportionately to build future moats places the company in good stead to deliver sustained, volume-led growth and create long-term shareholder value.