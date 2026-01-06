Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches hepatitis E vaccine Hevaxin in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches hepatitis E vaccine Hevaxin in India

The company said Hevaxin is the only hepatitis E vaccine approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and is indicated for active immunisation against HEV infection

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:49 PM IST

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday launched Hevaxin, a recombinant vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis E virus (HEV) infection in India.
 
The company said Hevaxin is the only hepatitis E vaccine approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and is indicated for active immunisation against HEV infection in adults aged 18 to 65 years. Clinical studies have shown that the vaccine provides protection with long-lasting immunity and has demonstrated a favourable safety and tolerability profile, according to the company.
 
Hepatitis E remains a public health concern in India. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates indicate that the virus infects about 20 million people globally each year, resulting in 3.4 million illnesses and around 70,000 deaths. In India, hepatitis E is reported to account for up to 40 per cent of acute hepatitis cases and 15 to 45 per cent of acute liver failure cases.
 
 
Groups considered at higher risk include women of childbearing age, patients with chronic liver disease, immunocompromised individuals and those preparing for organ transplantation.
 
M V Ramana, chief executive officer, branded markets (India and emerging markets) at Dr Reddy’s, said the vaccine addresses a critical unmet need, especially among patients with chronic liver disease who face a high risk of acute-on-chronic liver failure. He added that the introduction of Hevaxin also supports the government’s National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, aimed at reducing hepatitis-related morbidity and mortality.

The WHO has included the hepatitis E vaccine under the International Coordinating Group (ICG) mechanism.
 
Dr Reddy’s said it has partnered with Shenzhen Mellow Hope Pharm and Urihk Pharmaceutical for the marketing and distribution of Hevaxin in India.
 
The Hyderabad-based drugmaker, founded in 1984, has been expanding its portfolio across vaccines, biosimilars and branded generics, with a stated focus on improving access to affordable and innovative medicines.
 

