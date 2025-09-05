Friday, September 05, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging bags Rs 134-cr road project in Maharashtra

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging bags Rs 134-cr road project in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

RPP Infra Projects rose 1.96% to Rs 154.36 after it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC order worth Rs 134.21 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for road improvement works in Raigad district.

The project entails upgrading the MatheranNeralKalamb road (SH-109) and the LobhyanchiwadiSugvePimpaloliNeral road (MDR-104), covering a total stretch of nearly 31 km in Karjat taluka.

The order is scheduled to be executed within 12 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 34.3% to Rs 10.84 crore, despite a 3.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 346.96 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

