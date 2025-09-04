Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC discontinues operations of Tanda Thermal Power Station (Stage-I)

NTPC discontinues operations of Tanda Thermal Power Station (Stage-I)

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
NTPC announced that consequent upon the due approval of the competent authority and communication dated 04 September 2025 to Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the operations of NTPC Tanda Thermal Power Station, Stage-I comprising of four units of 110 MW each, have been permanently discontinued w.e.f. 01 September 2025.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 82,926 MW.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

