Indegene share price rises 2% in a weak market today; key details inside

At 12:15 PM, Indegene share price was trading 1.63 per cent higher at ₹551.80 per share, even as BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 80,482.22 levels.

Indegene share’s 52-week high is ₹736.60, while its 52-week low is ₹485.15 per share.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Indegene share price: Indegene share price was in focus on Friday, September 5, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.09 per cent to an intraday high of ₹554.35 per share in an overall weak market.
 
Why did the Indegene share price rise in trade today?

 
Indegene’s share price rose after the company announced the expansion of its India presence with the launch of a new centre in Pune.
 
 
The facility will tap into the city’s strong pool of technology, management, and medical talent, enabling Indegene to drive innovation, scale global operations, and improve healthcare outcomes worldwide, Indigene said, in a statement.
 
A digital-first life sciences commercialisation company, Indegene partners with global pharma, biotech, and medical device firms, including the world’s top 20 biopharma companies, to help bring products to market and enhance their lifecycle impact. The company operates with around 5,000 employees across nine hubs and 20 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Financially, Indegene reported a strong set of numbers in Q1FY26 with revenue from operations rising 12.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹760.8 crore from ₹676.5 crore in Q1FY25. Employee benefit expenses increased 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹481.5 crore, while other expenses jumped 20 per cent to ₹124 crore. Profit after tax surged 32.7 per cent annually to ₹116.4 crore compared with ₹87.7 crore in the same quarter last year.  ALSO READ | Why Axis Securities see 20% upside in Mahanagar Gas? Details here 
Operationally, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹153.6  crore, up 15.6 per cent from ₹132.8 crore a year ago, with margins improving slightly to 20.2 per cent in Q1FY26 from 19.6 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
The market capitalisation of Indegene is ₹13,228.07 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
   

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

