Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, July 14: Senco Gold, Wipro, Dixon, Aptech, Patanjali

Stocks to Watch today, July 14: Senco Gold, Wipro, Dixon, Aptech, Patanjali

Stocks to watch on July 14, 2023: Bandhan Bank, JSW Energy, Just Dial and Kesoram Industries among prominent firms scheduled to announce June quarter earnings on Friday.

Rex Cano Mumbai
Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on Friday, July 14, 2023: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to notch gains in opening trades on Friday backed by positive overseas cues. 

At 07:30 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 19,544, indicating a gap-up of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Meanwhile, these stocks are likely to see some action in trade on Friday.

Senco Gold: The stock will debut on the bourses today. The stock was quoted at a premium of 30 – 35 per cent in the grey market, thus indicating a listing gain of over Rs 100 to the issue price. 

Results in Focus: Bandhan Bank, CCL Products, Coromandel Engineering, Den Networks, GTPL Highway, JSW Energy, Just Dial, Kesoram Industries, Tata Steel Long Products and Unichem Labs are some of the prominent firms scheduled to announce June quarter earnings on Friday. 

Wipro: The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,870 crore in Q1FY24, up nearly 12 per cent from a year ago but down 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Revenues for the quarter grew 6 per cent from the year-ago period to Rs 22,831 crore. READ MORE

Dixon Technologies: In a major shift in its strategy, Chinese mobile device manufacturer Xiaomi is set to begin exporting ‘made in India’ phones to West Asian countries. It is said to be in advanced talks with Dixon Technologies and other homegrown electronic manufacturing services (EMS) players for local production of its phones. READ MORE

Aptech: The company’s board has approved issue of bonus shares in the 2:5 ratio; i.e. two free shares for every shareholder holding five equity shares as of the record date.

OMCs Results preview: Lower crude oil costs and higher marketing margins are expected to raise the fortunes of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023-24 (FY24), while city gas distribution (CGD) companies could also benefit from lower spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG).  READ MORE

Jubilant Foodworks: The firm plans to invest Rs 750 crore towards capital expenditure this fiscal to open around 220 outlets and others.

Patanjali Foods: The company’s offer for sale (OFS) saw more bids than shares on offer on Thursday with institutional investors placing bids for 45.63 million shares as against a total of 32.6-million shares put on the block. The base issue size was of 25.34 million shares, and the firm had said it will retain another 7.24 additional bids in case of oversubscription. However, the firm announced it will not exercise the greenshoe option. 

Angel ONE: The brokerage firm has posted a 21.7 per cent growth in Q1FY24 net profit at Rs 220.80 crore when compared with Rs 181.50 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose by 18.5 per cent YoY to Rs 811.10 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI): The state-run bank has raised Rs 3,101 crore through AT1 bond at 8.1 per cent. 

Tata Metaliks: The company's net profit jumped nearly 4-fold to Rs 4.55 crore in Q1FY24 as against Rs 1.22 crore in the year ago period. Total income, however, was down 2.3 per cent YoY at Rs 653.94 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, PNB and Zee Entertainment are the seven stocks in F&O ban period on Friday.

Primary Market Update

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO was subscribed over 15 times at the end of Day 2 of the offer period. The issue closes today, July 14. 

 

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Nifty Energy, Commodity indices show bearish trends on charts

Godrej Properties: Bull Spread Strategy apt for July expiry; here's why

Stock Market Live: Positive start likely; Senco Gold eyes 41% listing gain

Merged HDFC Bank to report Q1FY24 results on July 17; here's what to expect

Rally in defence equipment makers' stocks not in sync with earnings growth

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksstocks to watchMarket trendsstock market tradingWiproDixon TechnologiesAptechPatanjali AyurvedaStocks to buy todayStocks in focusSBI stockSenco Gold

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story