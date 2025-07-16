ITC Hotels Ltd, L&T Technology Services, Reliance Industrial Infra, and Tech Mahindra will be among 19 companies to release their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the April-June quarter include Kalpataru, Angel One, Lotus Chocolate Company, Oriental Hotels, and Heubach Colorants India.
Tech Mahindra Q1 preview
Tech Mahindra is expected to report a sequential decline in both revenue and net profit for the June quarter, impacted by seasonal headwinds and continued weakness in key business segments. Analysts tracked by Business Standard estimate the company’s net profit will fall 0.80 per cent sequentially to ₹1,184.50 crore for the first quarter of FY26. Revenue is projected to decline 0.12 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹13,367.58 crore, as muted recovery in the telecom and manufacturing verticals continues to weigh on overall performance.
Also Read
According to analysts, these headwinds are likely to more than offset the tailwinds from new deal ramp-ups. However, margins are expected to improve, supported by rupee depreciation and cost optimisation measures. On a year-on-year basis, revenue is likely to rise by 2.78 per cent, while net profit is expected to see a sharp increase of 39.11 per cent. Deal closures during the quarter are projected to range between $600 million and $800 million.
Market overview for July 16
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to be guided today by a host of domestic and global cues, including first-quarter earnings, US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcement on Indonesia, June inflation data from the US, trends in institutional investments, primary market activity, and overall weakness in global markets.
On Tuesday, July 15, the domestic markets closed higher. The BSE Sensex rose by 317.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 82,570.91. The NSE Nifty50 gained 113.50 points, or 0.45 per cent, ending the session at 25,195.80.
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Wednesday after President Trump announced a preliminary trade agreement with Indonesia. As of the latest count, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.11 per cent, while the broader Topix index was flat with a negative bias. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.53 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.73 per cent. Investors are also closely watching the policy decision expected later in the day from Indonesia’s central bank.
At around 7:00 am on July 16, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 88 points lower at 25,178, suggesting a negative start for domestic equities.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 16
1. Angel One Ltd
2. Axtel Industries Ltd
3. D. B. Corp Ltd
4. Heubach Colorants India Ltd
5. ITC Hotels Ltd
6. Le Travenues Technology Ltd
7. JTL Industries Ltd
8. Kalpataru Ltd
9. Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd
10. L&T Technology Services Ltd
11. Onward Technologies Ltd
12. Oriental Hotels Ltd
13. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
14. Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
15. TANFAC Industries Ltd
16. Tech Mahindra Ltd
17. Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
18. Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd
19. Varun Mercantile Ltd