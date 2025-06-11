Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US move closer to trade deal after a week-long negotiations

India, US move closer to trade deal after a week-long negotiations

India and the US teams discussed issues pertaining to market access, digital trade, and customs facilitation during the week-long deliberations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, an official said.

India-US

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the US teams discussed issues pertaining to market access, digital trade, and customs facilitation during the week-long deliberations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, an official said.

According to the official, both sides agreed to continue negotiations to achieve an expeditious conclusion of the initial tranche of the BTA.

India and the US are working towards negotiating the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall (September-October) 2025.

To advance the objective of concluding a comprehensive and forward-looking BTA, a US delegation led by Additional US Trade Representative visited India from June 4-10.

 

"During the visit, in-depth negotiations were held on various elements of the proposed BTA that among others included areas such as market access, SPS (sanitary and phyto-sanitary/TBT (technical barriers to trade), digital trade, customs and trade facilitation and legal framework," the official said.

Also Read

PremiumIndia-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

FTA negotiations: European Union relents on raw material supply clause

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-EFTA trade pact to boost stable, predictable business ties: Goyal

Premiumindia us trade deal

From non-negotiable to liberal: India sets agri tariff tiers for US

PremiumHoward Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee

US signals trade deal with India before July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline

WTO, World Trade Organization

WTO chief urges India to support proposal on investment facilitation

The negotiations held with the US side were productive and helped in making progress towards crafting a mutually beneficial and balanced agreement including through achievement of early wins.

The visit of the US official team was important as India and America are likely to agree on an interim trade agreement by the end of June, with New Delhi pushing for full exemption from the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on domestic goods.

The US has suspended the proposed tariffs till July 9. There are expectations that an interim trade deal could be finalised before that.

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion.

The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in the country's total merchandise trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST, IGST, CGST, GSTN

E-way bills grow nearly 19% to 122.65 million in May, shows data

IRCTC

Railway passenger traffic rises 6% in FY25, crosses 7 billion mark

The members decided to strengthen inter-regulatory coordination for wider development of the financial sector.

Reduce unclaimed assets: FM Sitharaman to financial sector regulators

PremiumThe proportion of rural households that reported outstanding debt has grown from 47.4 per cent in 2016-17 to 52.0 per cent in 2021-22, even as their average monthly income jumped 57.5 per cent in the same period, the latest All India Rural Financial

74% rural households expect income growth in 1 year: Nabard survey

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

Equity MF inflows hit 13-month low in May despite market recovery

Topics : India trade policy US on India trade FTA talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon