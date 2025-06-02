Monday, June 02, 2025 | 07:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian share markets, dollar cautious on tariff news, US jobs data

Asian share markets, dollar cautious on tariff news, US jobs data

Markets will be particularly interested to see if Trump goes ahead with the 50 per cent tariff on Wednesday, or backs off as he has done so often before

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian share markets made a wary start to the week on Monday as investors navigated the shifting sands of White House tariff policy. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SYDNEY
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian share markets made a wary start to the week on Monday as investors navigated the shifting sands of White House tariff policy, while awaiting key US jobs data and a widely expected cut in European interest rates.

There was little obvious reaction to President Donald Trump's threat late Friday to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50 per cent, beginning on June 4, a sudden twist that drew the ire of European Union negotiators.

Speaking on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump would soon speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to iron out a dispute over critical minerals.

 

White House officials continued to play down a court ruling that Trump had overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from US trading partners. 

"The court ruling will complicate the path ahead on trade policy, but there remains an ample set of provisions available to the administration to deliver its desired results," said Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan.

Also Read

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares extend rally as strong US data, tech hopes lift sentiment

share market, stock market

Asian shares dip as Trump delays EU tariffs; US futures edge higher

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks edge up as US trade deals, Mideast tensions curb risk appetite

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks rise as investors weigh US debt, upcoming trade deals

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares dip as China data disappoints, drop in Wall Street futures

"There is a commitment to maintaining a minimum US tariff rate of at least 10 per cent and imposing further sector tariff increases," he added. "An increase in ASEAN to discourage transhipment looks likely, and the bias for higher tariffs on US-EU trade persists."

Markets will be particularly interested to see if Trump goes ahead with the 50 per cent tariff on Wednesday, or backs off as he has done so often before.

In the meantime, caution reigned and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went flat. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.1 per cent, while South Korean stocks dipped 0.1 per cent.

S&P 500 futures eased 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq futures lost 0.3 per cent. The S&P climbed 6.2 per cent in May, while the Nasdaq rallied 9.6 per cent on hopes final import levies will be far lower than the initial sky-high levels.

Front-running the tariffs has already caused wild swings in the economy, with a contraction in the first quarter likely turning into a jump this quarter as imports fall back.

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate is running at an annualised 3.8 per cent, though analysts assume this will slow sharply in the second half of the year.

Data this week on US manufacturing and jobs will offer a timely reading on the pulse of activity, with payrolls seen rising 130,000 in May while unemployment stays at 4.2 per cent.

EYEING UNEMPLOYMENT

A rise in unemployment is one of the few developments that could get the Federal Reserve to start thinking of easing policy again, with investors having largely given up on a cut this month or next.

A move in September is seen at around a 75 per cent chance, though Fed officials have stopped well short of endorsing such pricing. There are at least 11 Fed speakers on the diary for this week, led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later on Monday.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller did say on Sunday that cuts remain possible later this year as he saw downside risks to economic activity and employment and upside risks to inflation from the tariffs.

A softer jobs report would be a relief for the Treasury market, where 30-year yields continue to flirt with the 5 per cent barrier as investors demand a higher premium to offset the ever-expanding supply of debt.

The Senate this week will start considering a tax-and-spending bill that will add an estimated $3.8 trillion to the federal government's $36.2 trillion in debt.

Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank is considered almost certain to cut its rates by a quarter point to 2.0 per cent on Thursday, while markets will be sensitive to guidance on the chance of another move as early as July.

The Bank of Canada meets Wednesday and markets imply a 76 per cent chance it will hold rates at 2.75 per cent, while sounding dovish on the future given the tariff-fuelled risk of recession there.

Widening rate spreads have so far offered only limited support to the US dollar.

"The greenback remains near the lower end of its post-2022 range and considerably weaker than interest rate differentials would imply," noted Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief markets economist at Capital Economics.

"Sentiment around the greenback remains negative and it continues to look vulnerable to further bad news on the fiscal and trade policy fronts."

On Monday, the dollar had dipped 0.2 per cent on the yen to 143.79, while the euro edged up a fraction to $1.1353. [USD/]

The greenback also slipped 0.1 per cent on the Canadian dollar to 1.3727, getting no tailwind from Trump's threat of 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel exports.

In commodity markets, gold edged up 0.6 per cent to $3,310 an ounce, having lost 1.9 per cent last week. [GOL/]

Oil prices bounced after OPEC+ decided to increase output in July by the same amount as it did in each of the prior two months, a relief to some who had feared an even bigger increase. [O/R]

Brent rose $1.07 to $63.85 a barrel, while US crude gained $1.18 to $61.95 per barrel.

 

 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat start; Asia-Pacific mixed on Trump's steel tariff plans

Premiumbond, bonds, bond market

Rising US yield, weakening dollar are everyone's problem, says KIE

PremiumBSE, STOCK MARKETS

Street Signs: Nifty hits the 25K wall, SAT's gavel comes down hard, more

PremiumBajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Bajaj Auto's premium segment revival needs more than just a kickstart

steel, steel industry

'India needs to dodge trade diversion risk due to steel tariff challenges'

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon