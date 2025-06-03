Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro wins multi-year deal with Entrust

Wipro wins multi-year deal with Entrust

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Wipro has won a multiyear deal with Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, where Wipro will provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help Entrust accelerate its growth.

Wipro will utilize cutting-edge industry practices to assist Entrust in product development, infrastructure, and application modernization. Wipro will deploy Gen AI-powered solutions to redefine self-service, resulting in improved user experiences, swift query resolution, and reduced support response times. Additionally, the Wipro team will bolster application security by integrating advanced analytics to proactively identify vulnerabilities and offer actionable insights for intelligent software development. Ultimately, this collaboration will enable Entrust to enhance productivity, elevate employee satisfaction and security measures, and reduce costs through streamlined IT operations and reporting.

 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

